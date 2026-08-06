As told to Parliament (August 6, 2026): Asiatic lions in India have increased 32% since 2020

CAQM has so far issued 101 Statutory Directions and 17 advisories/executive orders to the Governments of NCR states/Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the agencies concerned, and their implementation is rigorously monitored through periodic progress reviews and follow-up orders and directions.

All NCR States have prepared short-term and long-term action plans for control of air pollution, covering sectoral interventions relating to vehicular pollution, road and construction dust, industrial emissions, waste management and stubble burning.

The government regularly reviews the actions taken under these plans, which are implemented through a “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach.

Due to these coordinated efforts, the number of good air quality days (AQI <200) in Delhi has increased from 110 days in 2016 to 200 days in 2025. Further, very poor days (AQI: 301-400) have reduced from 99 days to 71 days and severe days (AQI more than 401) have reduced from 25 days to 08 days in the year 2025 as compared to 2016. The total number of good days (AQI up to 200) in 2025 were 200 days (54.8 per cent) out of total 365 days.

The data suggests that the poor air quality for Delhi is not a year-round reality, it gets aggravated during some episodic events, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Impact of tourism in the Himalayan region

The G B Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment prepared a report titled “Environmental Assessment of Tourism in the Indian Himalayan Region”, in pursuance of the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Original Application No. 178/2022 dated March 9, 2022.

The report analysed the impact of tourism on the environmental components in the various regions of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), consolidated actions taken by states and UTs of the IHR, identified gaps and suggested future action for effective implementation of sustainable tourism.

The NGT has directed all states and UTs of IHR to ensure effective, proper and time-bound implementation of the recommendations in the report to protect the environment from damage in the Himalayan states. A consolidated compliance report on the same has been submitted to the Tribunal on April 10, 2026, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Effective use of water in AI data centres

Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres do not, per se, require Environmental Clearance (EC) under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, as amended.

However, AI Data Centres proposed as part of a “Building and Construction Project” under Item 8(a), i.e. built-up area exceeding 20,000 sq. m or a “Township and Area Development Project” i.e. covering an area ≥ 50 ha and /or built-up area ≥ 1,50,000 sq. m under Item 8(b) of the schedule to the EIA Notification, 2006 require prior EC.

The EC for such a building project is granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority at the state/UT level, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Flooding in Punjab

The total flood-affected area in Punjab, according to the report of the Central Water Commission titled “Assessment of Area Affected Due to Floods in India”, has been assessed as 0.121 million hectares (Mha).

The report, based on satellite imagery data for the period from 1986 to 2022, also assessed the area protected through various steps taken towards flood management by the central/state government as 3.19 Mha. The data regarding loss of human lives, cattle, and crops due to floods are not maintained centrally, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti (water resources) told the Lok Sabha.