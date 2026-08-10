As told to Parliament (August 7, 2026): Around 6.38 lakh ha affected by desertification and land degradation across India

The Centre has not undertaken any assessment on agricultural land affected by degradation and its impact on crop productivity. However, according to the Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India (2021) published by the Space Applications Centre (ISRO), an area of 0.638 million ha is manmade desertification and land degradation in the country as on 2018-19, Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Rajya Sabha.

Crop diversification and monsoon contingency strategy

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is promoting Crop Diversification Programme (CDP) under the Pradhan Mantri-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana since 2013-14 in the original Green Revolution States of Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. The aim is to divert the area from water intensive paddy cultivation to less water intensive alternative crops such as shree anna, pulses, oilseeds, coarse cereals etc. Under this programme, assistance is provided for alternative crop demonstrations, farm mechanisation and value addition, site-specific interventions and contingency activities related to awareness generation & capacity building. Under the scheme during the period 2020-21 to 2025-26, the area covered under crop demonstrations in district specific clusters in the three CDP implementing states of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh is 9,460 ha, 53,723 ha and 61,349 ha respectively, Thakur told the Rajya Sabha.

EV charging infrastructure and FAME scheme in Maharashtra

The FAME-II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) was implemented from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024. Under FAME-II scheme, there was no state-wise, district-wise or city-wise allocation or sanction of EV charging stations. The MHI disbursed financial support of Rs 898.37 crore for setting up of Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS) on a pan-India basis including Maharashtra, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries told the Rajya Sabha.

Neem coated urea

It is mandatory for all the domestic producers and importers of urea to supply 100 per cent Neem Coated Urea (NCU) since 2015 onwards. One of the primary benefits of Neem coating is that due to slow release, the consumption of NCU reduces as compared to normal urea, improving crop uptake, and reducing environmental losses. Research findings indicated that the average yield enhancement due to use of NCU is 8.25 per cent. Further, application of NCU significantly reduced nitrogen losses by about 10 per cent-15 per cent, Anupriya Patel, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers told the Lok Sabha.