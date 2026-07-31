As told to Parliament (July 30, 2026): 20 projects granted environmental clearance in protected areas, eco-sensitive zones in two years

Environmental clearances in protected areas

A total of 20 infrastructure projects and activities were granted environmental clearance in 2024-25 and 2025-26 where the project site was located wholly or partly in a protected area, eco-sensitive zone or eco-sensitive area, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

The clearances were granted after following the applicable environmental clearance process.

Forest land diversion proposals

The Advisory Committee constituted under Section 3 of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, considered 775 proposals between July 2023 and May 2026 for prior approval of the Union government for the use of forest land for non-forest purposes, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Of these, 378 proposals, or 48.77 per cent of the total considered during the period, were recommended by the committee for in-principle, or Stage-I, approval under the Act.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has identified major sectors contributing to air pollution in Delhi-NCR , Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

A source apportionment study for Delhi was conducted in 2018, titled Source Apportionment of PM2.5 and PM10 of Delhi NCR for Identification of Major Sources. The Supreme Court, in an order dated January 6, 2026, directed the commission to identify the major causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In response, the commission published a report by air quality experts on the causes of worsening air quality in the region. National Capital Region states have prepared short- and long-term action plans to control air pollution, covering vehicular pollution, road and construction dust, industrial emissions, waste management and stubble burning.

The government regularly reviews and monitors action taken to address air pollution and stubble-burning-related issues in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, which it said require a ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach.

Recycling infrastructure

A total of 406 e-waste recyclers, including those handling end-of-life solar photovoltaic modules, had been registered on the Central Pollution Control Board’s E-Waste Extended Producer Responsibility Portal as of July 23, 2026, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

These recyclers have an annual processing capacity of 40.14 lakh metric tonnes. Similarly, 57 lithium-ion battery recyclers are registered on the Central Pollution Control Board’s Battery Waste Extended Producer Responsibility Portal, with an annual processing capacity of 5.17 lakh metric tonnes.

El Niño and the Indian monsoon

The India Meteorological Department has predicted the development of El Niño conditions during the 2026 southwest monsoon season, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Operationally, El Niño events are generally classified as weak, moderate, strong or very strong based on the magnitude of sea surface temperature anomalies over the equatorial central Pacific Ocean.

El Niño conditions were weak in June 2026 and intensified to moderate levels in July 2026. The phenomenon is likely to strengthen further during the October-December 2026 season and may reach the very strong category. However, its exact intensity and impact over India will depend on the evolution of coupled ocean-atmosphere conditions, of which El Niño is one factor.

Afforestation programmes and climate change

Plantation and eco-restoration activities have been undertaken over 1,84,467 hectares under the Green India Mission through community participation, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

Plantation species are selected on the basis of site-specific ecological conditions, with emphasis on indigenous and suitable species.

Under the Nagar Van Yojana, projects covering 19,348.59 hectares were approved between 2020-21 and 2025-26, including 3,712.36 hectares during 2025-26. The Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes, launched in 2023, has taken up restoration of 9,536 hectares of degraded mangrove areas.

Afforestation activities are also supported through the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority in accordance with approved management plans and guidelines. Under the Compensatory Afforestation programme, afforestation was carried out over 2,00,407.56 hectares across states and Union Territories between 2019-20 and 2024-25.

Tyre pyrolysis units

India has 695 tyre pyrolysis units, of which 440 are complying with the standard operating procedure for recycling waste tyre scrap to recover tyre pyrolysis oil, pyro gas and char, Singh told the Rajya Sabha.

The information is based on data available with the Central Pollution Control Board and inputs from 36 state pollution control boards and pollution control committees.

Of the 255 non-compliant units, 25 have closed on their own and 33 have been closed by state pollution control boards or pollution control committees. Action has been initiated against the remaining 197 units.

Electric vehicles

Electric vehicle penetration in India increased from 0.71 per cent in 2019-20 to 8.26 per cent in 2025-26, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari told the Lok Sabha.

The data is from VAHAN. The minister said electric vehicles are increasing because of their lower operational costs and zero tailpipe emissions compared with internal combustion engine vehicles.

Riverbank erosion in Assam

The Brahmaputra river underwent erosion of about 252.6 square kilometres and deposition of about 118.6 square kilometres between 2003-05 and 2008-11, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary told the Lok Sabha.

The estimate is based on a morphological study of the Brahmaputra carried out by the Central Water Commission through the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.