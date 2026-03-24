As told to Parliament (March 23, 2026): 20.7 million tonnes of plastic packaging waste recycled since EPR guidelines came into force in 2022

Under the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme, average ethanol blending levels over the past three years were 12.06 per cent, 14.60 per cent and 19.24 per cent, against targets of 12 per cent, 15 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Rajya Sabha.

The 20 per cent blending target for the current ethanol supply year was achieved in December 2025, he added.

Under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation or SATAT initiative, phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas in compressed natural gas (transport) and piped natural gas (domestic) segments has been fixed at 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 4 per cent for 2025-26, 2026-27 and 2027-28 respectively, and 5 per cent from 2028-29 onwards, Gopi stated.

For sustainable aviation fuel, indicative blending targets of 1 per cent by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 have been approved in aviation turbine fuel, initially for international flights, he said.