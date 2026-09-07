Before India prices its grasslands

A fix with a measurement problem

Grassland carbon is genuinely hard to price. Most of it sits below ground, where it is expensive to measure and slow to verify. Dryland soil carbon is also old and, once disturbed, hard to rebuild: one study in Nature Communications found that dryland soils hold organic carbon with a mean age of around 2,100 years. Crediting schemes struggle with additionality too, meaning payment for carbon that would have accumulated anyway. The clearest warning comes from Australia, where a 2024 study in Carbon Management found that soil carbon credits issued to grazing farms implied sequestration rates far above those in the scientific literature, and that the measured gains were largely driven by above-average rainfall rather than by anything the projects did. On Indian grasslands the ecological risk is sharper still. Chasing measurable carbon can push land managers toward soil disturbance or tree planting, and both can destroy the perennial grass bud banks that let these systems regenerate after the monsoon. A credit designed to store carbon can end up harming the ecosystem that held it.

The question is consent

The deeper issue is not measurement but power: who decides and who benefits. Rangelands are commons, and pastoral mobility is the management system, not a sign of its absence. A carbon or biodiversity project that fixes boundaries, excludes grazing, or assigns the land to whoever can fund the credits can cut across that system. The cautionary evidence so far comes from elsewhere and should be read as a warning rather than as Indian fact. In northern Kenya, a large rangeland carbon project that sold millions of credits to global buyers was challenged over consent, and in early 2025 a Kenyan court found two of its conservancies had been set up unconstitutionally, after which the registry suspended the project. Maasai communities in Tanzania are resisting soil-carbon schemes on grazing land for similar reasons. None of this has happened in India. The concern is that the design that produced it is now being proposed here.

India has its own version of the gap, and it is legal. Grassland commons often fall between categories, neither clearly forest nor cleanly revenue land, which makes it hard for pastoralists to claim community forest resource rights over them under the Forest Rights Act. India’s carbon market rules, notified in 2023, do not refer to the gram sabha consent that the act entails. The 2023 amendment to the forest law also removed mandatory gram sabha consent for diverting forest land. So a credit or plantation project on a commons can, in principle, proceed without the people who depend on it having a say.

Banni shows these pressures meeting on one landscape. At COP17, the environment minister named Banni and described pastoralists as custodians rather than beneficiaries. On the ground, the National Green Tribunal upheld the Maldharis' community forest resource title over Banni in 2021. A biochar project now runs there, converting invasive Prosopis juliflora into carbon credits bought by firms including Google and Microsoft. Clearing that invasive species is defensible on its own terms, and the point is not that this project is a villain. It is that the same grassland is now valued as carbon, eyed for a cheetah population, and held under a community title all at once. Whose valuation prevails, and who signs off, is unsettled.

None of this argues for leaving grasslands unpriced and unprotected. It argues for valuing them without pricing away the people and the ecology that make them work. Three steps would help. Recognised community forest resource areas and mapped open ecosystems should be excluded from the degraded land eligible for green credits and plantation. Gram sabha consent should be a documented precondition for any credit or plantation project on a commons, not an afterthought. And a model already exists: in January 2025, Himachal Pradesh notified 1,637 pastoral routes and halting sites and directed forest staff not to plant trees on them. That is recognition with legal teeth.

India enters the Year of Rangelands with the right words. The test is whether the instruments follow them. If the fix simply re-prices grasslands as carbon and hands them to whoever can afford the credits, it will have renamed the wasteland, not retired it.