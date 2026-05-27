Beyond compliance: Why human rights and environmental due diligence matter for producer organisations

In the present global economy, Producer Organisations (POs) are expected to do much more than produce quality goods and maintain profitability. Buyers, governments, certification bodies, and consumers increasingly demand that products be sourced ethically, workers be treated fairly, and environmental harm be minimised. This expectation has made Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD) an essential part of responsible business management. HREDD is an on-going process through which business organizations identify, prevent, reduce, and address risks related to human rights violations and environmental damage within their operations and supply chains. For POs, particularly those involved in agriculture, forestry, and fairtrade sectors, HREDD is a practical and strategic tool to ensure decent work, strengthen institutional accountability, and promote sustainable development.

The heart of decent work

Human rights are universal norms that recognise the dignity, equality, and freedoms of all human beings. These rights provide minimum guarantees that allow individuals to live and work safely and with respect. Their realisation supports peace, social coexistence, and the overall well-being of communities. In the context of POs, human rights are closely connected to labour welfare and decent work. Workers should have access to fair wages, safe working conditions, protection from exploitation, freedom from forced labour, and equal treatment regardless of gender, caste, or social background. They should also enjoy the freedom of association, privacy, participation in decision-making, and protection from harassment or abuse. When these rights are ignored, workers become vulnerable to unsafe workplaces, low wages, discrimination, and social injustice. HREDD helps organisations systematically identify and address these risks, ensuring that human dignity remains central to business operations.

Protecting livelihoods and the planet

Environmental sustainability is another critical pillar of HREDD. It refers to the responsibility of conserving natural resources and protecting ecosystems to support health, productivity, and well-being, both now and in the future. POs, especially those involved in agriculture, forest-based livelihoods, and natural resource sectors, rely heavily on land, water, forests, biodiversity, and a stable climate. Environmental rights ensure that people have access to these essential natural resources needed for survival and dignified work. If these resources are degraded through pollution, deforestation, biodiversity loss, soil erosion, or climate change, the livelihoods of farmers and workers are directly threatened. HREDD enables POs to assess environmental risks such as water contamination, excessive chemical use, poor waste disposal, climate emissions, and unsustainable extraction of natural resources. By addressing these concerns, POs not only protect ecosystems but also safeguard livelihoods and improve long-term resilience.