Beyond green symbolism: Environmental security must be a national priority

Every era inherits a defining national challenge. For independent India’s early decades, it was food security. Later came industrialisation, poverty reduction and economic reform. Today, an equally consequential challenge is emerging before us: environmental security.

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, often prompts familiar discussions about conservation, recycling and personal responsibility. These remain important, but they no longer capture the scale of the challenge confronting India. Environmental degradation is no longer merely an ecological concern. It is increasingly shaping public health, agricultural productivity, economic competitiveness, urban liveability, energy security and social stability.

The environment has moved from the margins of policymaking to its very centre.

This shift comes at a pivotal moment. India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047. It seeks to expand manufacturing, modernise infrastructure, secure critical mineral supply chains, attract investment and strengthen its leadership of the Global South. Yet the success of these ambitions will depend not only on economic policy but also on the country’s ability to safeguard the ecological foundations upon which growth ultimately rests.

The central question is no longer whether development should occur. It is whether development can remain sustainable in the face of mounting environmental pressures.

Pollution: The costliest invisible tax

Few countries illustrate the economic consequences of environmental decline more starkly than India. Air pollution has long ceased to be merely an environmental issue; it is now a major public health and economic challenge.

The latest State of Global Air assessment identifies air pollution as the world’s leading environmental risk factor, contributing to nearly eight million deaths globally in 2023. India remains among the countries with the highest exposure to fine particulate matter, with pollution increasingly linked not only to respiratory illnesses but also to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and dementia.

The costs extend far beyond public health. Estimates suggest that air pollution reduces India’s economic output by more than one per cent of GDP through premature deaths, illness and lost productivity. Polluted air lowers labour efficiency, increases healthcare expenditure and acts as a hidden tax on growth.

Water presents an equally formidable challenge. Home to nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of its freshwater resources, India accounts for roughly a quarter of global groundwater withdrawals. In many regions, extraction continues to outpace natural recharge, driven by distorted incentives, subsidised electricity and the cultivation of water-intensive crops.

The result is a growing paradox. India experiences floods and droughts simultaneously; cities face both water scarcity and waterlogging; and agricultural regions increasingly depend on shrinking aquifers. Climate change is intensifying these pressures through more frequent heatwaves, erratic monsoons and extreme rainfall events.

These are no longer isolated environmental concerns. They impose mounting costs on agriculture, industry, infrastructure and public health. Environmental degradation has become a question of economic efficiency and national resilience as much as ecological protection.

The challenge is especially acute in India’s cities, which generate the bulk of economic output while simultaneously becoming centres of pollution, waste generation, water stress and climate vulnerability. In many respects, India’s environmental future will be decided in its urban centres.

Climate change no longer a future threat

For years, climate change was discussed primarily as a future risk. That distinction has disappeared.

The past decade has been among the warmest on record. Heatwaves now regularly affect large parts of India. Rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly erratic. Urban floods, flash floods, coastal erosion and prolonged dry spells are no longer exceptional events but recurring realities.

What makes climate change particularly significant for India is its developmental position. Advanced economies industrialised before confronting the full costs of climate disruption. India must pursue growth while simultaneously adapting to climate impacts that are already unfolding.