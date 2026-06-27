Beyond green symbolism: Environmental security must be a national priority

Every era inherits a defining national challenge. For independent India’s early decades, it was food security. Later came industrialisation, poverty reduction and economic reform. Today, an equally consequential challenge is emerging before us: environmental security.
World Environment Day, observed on June 5, often prompts familiar discussions about conservation, recycling and personal responsibility. These remain important, but they no longer capture the scale of the challenge confronting India. Environmental degradation is no longer merely an ecological concern. It is increasingly shaping public health, agricultural productivity, economic competitiveness, urban liveability, energy security and social stability.
The environment has moved from the margins of policymaking to its very centre.
This shift comes at a pivotal moment. India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047. It seeks to expand manufacturing, modernise infrastructure, secure critical mineral supply chains, attract investment and strengthen its leadership of the Global South. Yet the success of these ambitions will depend not only on economic policy but also on the country’s ability to safeguard the ecological foundations upon which growth ultimately rests.
The central question is no longer whether development should occur. It is whether development can remain sustainable in the face of mounting environmental pressures.
Few countries illustrate the economic consequences of environmental decline more starkly than India. Air pollution has long ceased to be merely an environmental issue; it is now a major public health and economic challenge.
The latest State of Global Air assessment identifies air pollution as the world’s leading environmental risk factor, contributing to nearly eight million deaths globally in 2023. India remains among the countries with the highest exposure to fine particulate matter, with pollution increasingly linked not only to respiratory illnesses but also to cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and dementia.
The costs extend far beyond public health. Estimates suggest that air pollution reduces India’s economic output by more than one per cent of GDP through premature deaths, illness and lost productivity. Polluted air lowers labour efficiency, increases healthcare expenditure and acts as a hidden tax on growth.
Water presents an equally formidable challenge. Home to nearly 18 per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of its freshwater resources, India accounts for roughly a quarter of global groundwater withdrawals. In many regions, extraction continues to outpace natural recharge, driven by distorted incentives, subsidised electricity and the cultivation of water-intensive crops.
The result is a growing paradox. India experiences floods and droughts simultaneously; cities face both water scarcity and waterlogging; and agricultural regions increasingly depend on shrinking aquifers. Climate change is intensifying these pressures through more frequent heatwaves, erratic monsoons and extreme rainfall events.
These are no longer isolated environmental concerns. They impose mounting costs on agriculture, industry, infrastructure and public health. Environmental degradation has become a question of economic efficiency and national resilience as much as ecological protection.
The challenge is especially acute in India’s cities, which generate the bulk of economic output while simultaneously becoming centres of pollution, waste generation, water stress and climate vulnerability. In many respects, India’s environmental future will be decided in its urban centres.
For years, climate change was discussed primarily as a future risk. That distinction has disappeared.
The past decade has been among the warmest on record. Heatwaves now regularly affect large parts of India. Rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly erratic. Urban floods, flash floods, coastal erosion and prolonged dry spells are no longer exceptional events but recurring realities.
What makes climate change particularly significant for India is its developmental position. Advanced economies industrialised before confronting the full costs of climate disruption. India must pursue growth while simultaneously adapting to climate impacts that are already unfolding.
This creates a dual challenge. India must continue expanding energy access, industrial production and infrastructure while investing heavily in climate resilience. Roads, railways, ports, power systems, housing and urban infrastructure built today must withstand a more volatile climate in the decades ahead.
Climate adaptation therefore deserves far greater attention in public policy. While emissions reduction remains important, the immediate challenge is protecting livelihoods, infrastructure and economic activity from environmental shocks that can no longer be entirely prevented.
The countries that succeed in this century may not necessarily be those with the fastest growth rates, but those with the greatest capacity to withstand disruption.
Less visible than pollution, but equally consequential, is the gradual erosion of ecosystems that support economic activity itself.
Wetlands that once absorbed floodwaters are disappearing under urban expansion. Mangroves that protect coastlines from storms face growing developmental pressures. Forests, grasslands and biodiversity-rich landscapes continue to experience fragmentation.
These ecosystems are often treated as environmental assets rather than economic ones. In reality, they constitute a form of natural infrastructure. Healthy watersheds improve water security, wetlands reduce flood risks, forests regulate local climates, and biodiversity strengthens ecosystem resilience.
Replacing these functions with engineered solutions is often far more expensive than conserving them in the first place. For a country increasingly exposed to climate risks, ecological restoration should be viewed not as a conservation luxury but as an investment in national resilience.
This year’s World Environment Day focus on pollution and plastic waste, which arrives at an important moment. Plastic pollution has become one of the defining environmental challenges of the twenty-first century.
Globally, more than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced annually, while less than ten per cent is recycled. Millions of tonnes enter rivers and oceans each year, and microplastics have been detected in food systems, drinking water and even the human body.
India has taken important steps, including restrictions on certain single-use plastics and the introduction of extended producer responsibility mechanisms. Yet the challenge cannot be solved through bans alone.
The deeper issue lies in the linear model of production and consumption: extract, use and discard. A sustainable future requires a circular economy in which materials remain in productive use for as long as possible.
This is not merely an environmental imperative; it is an economic opportunity. As global supply chains become more resource-conscious, industries that excel in recycling, materials recovery, waste-to-resource technologies and sustainable manufacturing will attract investment and generate employment.
India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is particularly well positioned to benefit from this transition. The same innovation that transformed digital payments and renewable energy can be directed towards resource efficiency, sustainable packaging and advanced recycling technologies.
Environmental protection and economic growth need not be adversaries. Increasingly, they are becoming mutually reinforcing objectives.
The most critical shift required today is conceptual.
Environmental policy is still often viewed as a specialised sector operating separately from finance, industry, transport and agriculture. That approach is becoming increasingly obsolete.
Environmental considerations now influence trade policy, industrial strategy, urban development, energy planning and foreign affairs. International markets are rewarding low-carbon production. Investors are scrutinising sustainability risks. Supply chains are adapting to environmental standards. Climate diplomacy has become an integral part of geopolitics.
In this emerging landscape, environmental stewardship is not simply about protecting nature. It is about strengthening national competitiveness.
The global sustainability transition is also creating new economic opportunities. Solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen, critical minerals processing and low-carbon industrial production are rapidly becoming arenas of geopolitical and commercial competition. Countries that establish leadership in these sectors will shape the next phase of global growth.
India is well positioned to benefit. The country’s rapid expansion of renewable energy demonstrates how environmental objectives can align with economic development. The challenge now is to replicate that success across urban planning, water management, pollution control, biodiversity conservation and climate adaptation.
Doing so will require stronger institutions, better data systems, more effective coordination across levels of government and a willingness to look beyond short political cycles.
World Environment Day should therefore be understood not merely as a reminder to protect nature but as an invitation to rethink national priorities. India’s environmental challenge is no longer a peripheral concern for activists or regulators. It has become a defining test of governance, economic strategy and state capacity.
The question before India is whether environmental security can be elevated to the status of a national priority alongside food security, economic reform and national defence.
The answer will define not only our environmental legacy but our developmental destiny.
Amal Chandra is an author, policy analyst and columnist. He posts on X at @ens_socialis.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth