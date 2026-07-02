Beyond the milestone

It was a milestone that had long been anticipated—not as a gauge of how far the world had come, but as a reminder of a widening chasm in it. On June 12, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire. He has been sprinting to this point; in January 2020, he was the 35th richest person in the world with a net worth of around US $28 billion. In just over five years, he has become the richest, with a net worth of $1.11 trillion, according to Forbes. Last year, Musk’s wealth grew by $1 million per minute.

The world is experiencing rapid wealth generation, raising the number of billionaires at record speed. In 2025, the figure crossed 3,000. According to non-profit Oxfam, in the last decade (2015-2025), “the world’s richest 1 per cent increased their wealth by more than $33.9 trillion in real terms”. This extreme wealth generation is accompanied by the rapid rise of poverty. Globally, one in every 10 people lives in extreme poverty. Although, the absolute number of people living in extreme poverty has not changed since 1990. According to UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), 3.4 billion people reside in countries that spend more on interest on debts than on health or education. To make sense of Musk’s $1-trillion worth, Oxfam says, “Musk would be richer than the poorest 46 per cent of the world population, or 3.8 billion people, combined.”