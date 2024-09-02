Cautious optimism: Betting on the weather can be beneficial for investors, farmers

Uncertainty brings fluctuation in the market, which is extremely good for trade. And today, there is nothing more uncertain than the weather; so estimating the weather and betting on it can be a good hedging tool, a means to reduce financial risk. This will benefit not only weather-dependent businesses but also institutions related to the agriculture sector, as well as the farmers associated with these institutions.”

This was shared with Down To Earth (DTE) by Jatin Singh, managing director of Noida-based private weather agency Skymet.

Skymet is helping India’s key agricultural commodity exchange, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), prepare a weather index. Singh says the formula used for the index cannot be shared. “Rainfall and temperature data of about 100 years has been collected. Data from India Meteorological Department has also been included. The weather index will be prepared on the basis of these data. The work has been completed from our side, but it is yet to get the green signal from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),” says Singh.

There has been talk of weather futures trading in India for more than a decade now. But this year, on March 1, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of Finance issued a notification to expand the list of commodities to include weather derivatives. Later on July 23, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned the decision in her budget 2024-25 speech.

SEBI, too, has recommended to the Union Ministry of Finance to allow futures trading in an additional 11 commodities, including weather derivatives.

The proposed weather index will allow investors to bet on the level of rainfall and temperature (whether these will be normal, above normal or below normal) on a future date. These parameters will be defined in the index. “Government departments, weather agencies and farmers begin predicting about the weather of June in the month of February. They try to gauge whether there will be a drought, normal rain or flood-like situation. If an individual assesses these predictions and bets, say, on drought; and later in June the individual’s farm suffers damage due to drought, then his or her loss will be compensated by the gains he or she makes on the trading platform. This is called hedging, that is, reducing financial risk,” explains Diwakar Mishra, a Delhi-based trader. “An index prepared on the basis of weather data can actual-ly be useful for the Indian economy because sectors like agriculture and tourism are heavily dependent on the weather. The weather index will not only increase the options to reduce risks, but also encourage agriculture and weather-related industries to increase their participation in the commodities market,” says Ajay Suresh Kedia, founder of Mumbai-based Kedia Capital Services Pvt Ltd. Agrees Yogesh Dwivedi, chief executive officer, Madhya Bharat Consortium of Farmer Producers Company Limited. “The more options are given to farmer-producer organisations to reduce their risk, the better it is,” he says.