Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 10, 2026)

Several states and Union Territories have still not implemented the directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding the retrofitting of emission control devices/equipment (RECD) in diesel generators to control emissions, as noted in an application heard by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 9, 2026 .

The tribunal directed that notices be issued to the respondents, including all State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB), Pollution Control Committees of Union Territories, and the CPCB. The respondents have been directed to file their replies at least one week prior to the next date of hearing, July 21, 2026.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that the issue had previously been considered by the tribunal in its order dated August 6, 2019, wherein certain observations were made directing the CPCB to examine the matter. Subsequently, the CPCB issued a circular outlining the “System and Procedure for Emission Compliance Testing of Retro-fit Emission Control Devices (RECD)” for diesel power generating set engines up to a gross mechanical power of 800 kW.



The applicant’s counsel further submitted that compliance with these directions is required by all State authorities. NGT was informed that at least 15 States have issued directions for the retrofitting of RECDs in DG sets of varying capacities, with reference made to one such circular issued by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on November 5, 2020.

It was also submitted that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued directions under Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, on September 29, 2023. However, these directions have not been complied with by states falling within the NCR region.