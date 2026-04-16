Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 15, 2026)

Encroachments, silting, land reclamation on River Tel

Due to encroachment and obstruction, the very existence of River Tel in Bihar is endangered, and the free flow of water has been obliterated according to an application filed before the National Green Tribunal March 6, 2026. Obstruction of the free flow of water in the Tel river has caused severe waterlogging over 40 percent of the fertile land, noted the application filed by the Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life.

The application has been filed with the prayer that the river, which travels through Jalalpur, Revelganj and Chapra Sagar blocks of Saran district, should be made functional and free from obstruction / encroachment.

Tel originates from three wetlands: Bhatkesari, Gamarhia and Mangolapur. During its course, it crosses villages in Jalalpur, Revelganj, and Chapra blocks and drains into River Ghagra (Saryu) near Enai village.

The tributaries of the Ghagra river serve as the drainage channel for the south western region of Saran district, which do not get flooded during normal rain. The tributaries flow from north to south discharging surplus water into river Ghagra and saving the area from inundation and crop damage.

The tributaries are badly silted up and have restricted sections at many places due to the growth of weeds, water hyacinth and encroachment, preventing them from functioning well in carrying River Ghagra overspill.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office carried out a Tel river rejuvenation detailed project report and identified choke points that impede the free flow of water. The chokepoints are located at villages Rushi, Bhatkesari, Gamarhia, Nawada, Kumna, Deoria, Vishnupura among others. At these villages, silting and encroachment have endangered the existence of the Tel river, resulting in massive obstruction to the free flow of water.

As per publication of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) there are 543 wetlands in the Saran district spread over 21,170 hectares. Bhatkesari, Gamarhia and Mangolpur wetlands are connected by channels (pynes) and transfer excess water among themselves during the rainy season.

All the three wetlands have become non-functional due to unplanned construction in the wetland area, pollution and waste disposal, encroachment and land reclamation, invasive species, climate change and hydrological changes.

To date, River Tel and the three wetlands are non-functional resulting in a severe flood like situation and water stagnation that severely affects agriculture and farm activities.

The applicant submitted a letter to the concerned authorities highlighting the present condition of Tel and the Gamarhia, Bhatkesari and Mangolpur wetlands. Instead of taking suitable remedial action, concerned authorities created a physical barrier (dam) in the main stream of Tel.

The application stated that the arbitrary and paper based survey and demarcation of the extent of the Bhatkesari, Mangolapur and Gamarhiya wetlands were carried out by Bihar State Wetland Authority, which lacks ground realities. Furthermore, maps and data from the Survey of India and the Space Application Centre Atlas 2021 were not considered.

The application requested the identification of the Tel river's course according to revenue records and the identification of obstructions and encroachments.

Bihar seeks answers, fines contractor over Saidpur STP lapses

The Bihar government has sought clarification from project directors overseeing facilities under operation and maintenance, including the Saidpur sewage treatment plant (STP). The services of the project director of the Saidpur STP have been terminated, and clarification has also been sought from the contractor, Toshiba Water Solutions.

This was stated in a reply filed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on April 11, 2026.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report published in the Hindustan Times on February 26, 2024, titled Ganga water unsafe even for bathing, says Bihar govt report on river pollution.

The report stated that almost all major rivers passing through Bihar are unsafe even for bathing. It also highlighted that only a limited number of STPs had been constructed and were operational, and that river water quality in the state met bathing criteria only for some parameters, while failing to meet the standards for faecal coliform.

In its earlier submission, NMCG informed NGT about the actions taken and directions issued on January 29, 2025, to the Principal Secretary, Urban Housing Department, Bihar; the Managing Director, Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation; and the Member Secretary, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB).

Pursuant to these directions, the BSPCB directed Toshiba Water Solutions to deposit Rs 1,09,60,000 as environmental compensation for deficiencies and lacunae in the operation and functioning of the STP. These lapses had resulted in non-compliance with effluent norms at the sewage treatment plant operated by the company.

NGT report flags unfit vehicles, pollution concerns in Raipur

A joint committee report dated April 14, 2026 was filed before NGT, addressing vehicular pollution in Raipur city. The matter relates to the city’s e-detection system and e-challaning of unfit vehicles.

Despite the transport department’s claims of regular enforcement, more than 80,000 unfit vehicles continue to operate on Raipur’s roads. Smoke-emitting autos, buses and taxis are visible across the city throughout the day. Heavy vehicles without fitness certificates enter freely at night once the no-entry period ends. Trucks and dumpers carrying gravel, sand and other construction materials enter city limits without inspection or fitness clearance, the application stated.

Measures have been taken by the regional transport Office (RTO) to address the issue, including a provision on the Vahan portal stating that no vehicle-related work will be carried out without a pollution-free certificate. E-challan proceedings are also being initiated against vehicles operating without such certification.

Under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme, manual ambient air quality measurements are conducted at six locations in Raipur. Additionally, four continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations have been established and are operational in the city.

According to ambient air quality measurements in Raipur city, the average PM2.5 level during 2024-2025 was 28.82 microgrammes per cubic metre, while the average PM10 level was 65.38 microgrammes per cubic metre. During 2025-2026, the average PM2.5 level was 25.40 microgrammes per cubic metre and the average PM10 level was 62.86 microgrammes per cubic metre.

Similarly, data from continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations in the Raipur region showed that the average PM2.5 level during 2024-2025 was 32.80 microgrammes per cubic metre, while the average PM10 level was 80.79 microgrammes per cubic metre. During 2025-2026, the average PM2.5 level was 27.79 microgrammes per cubic metre and the average PM10 level was 68.59 microgrammes per cubic metre.

The results are in accordance with the prescribed standards, the report stated.