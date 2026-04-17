Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 16, 2026)

Probe ordered on violations by Ramgarh factories

The eastern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) April 13, 2026 directed the constitution of a two-member committee to look into the complaints of sponge iron factories in Ramgarh, Jharkhand violating environmental norms. The committee would be comprised of one representative each from the district magistrate, Ramgarh, and the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board. Members of the Committee are directed to visit the site and submit the report within six weeks.

The tribunal directed that notice be issued to the respondents: The state of Jharkhand; Principal Secretary, Environment Department; District Magistrate, Ramgarh; Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board; Foundry and Castings and Gautam Ferro Alloys. The matter would be next listed for hearing on July 15, 2026.

The applicant’s grievance was that the illegal operation of two industrial units, Bihar Foundry Casting and Gautam Ferro Alloy, located at Marar village in Ramgarh district causes environmental damage and pollution by spreading 400-500 grammes of coal dust daily onto the houses of residents. Several sponge factories in Ramgarh are operating illegally causing severe health hazards to local residents.

NGT directs enforcement of SWM Rules, 2026

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, effective from April 1, 2026, mandate that bulk waste generators, including central government departments, local bodies, private companies, industrial units, hotels, hospitals, malls, residential societies, and others producing over 100 kg of waste daily, must manage their own solid waste disposal.

This provision came up for hearing before the NGT's Central Bench on April 15, 2026. The tribunal called for a report and constituted a joint committee with one representative each from Rajasthan's Urban Development Department, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The committee must examine compliance, enforce the 2026 Rules, implement remedial measures, and submit a factual action-taken report within six weeks.

Brick kilns in Barabani

NGT directed the West Bengal Pollution Control Board April 13, 2026 to act on the complaint of illegal brick kilns in Barabani area. The court directed that a copy of the order and the application be forwarded to the Member Secretary of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board with a direction to depute an officer to inspect the site. If violations are found, legal action must be initiated.

The petition was registered based on a letter communicating that Raja Bricks, JMB Brickfield and GRC Brickfield are operating illegally in Barabani area, particularly near Joyamdanga, Barabani station and Bhanora, without environmental clearance. Further, there are illegal encroachment on agricultural land and forest extraction of top soil in violation of environmental norms.