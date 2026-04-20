Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 17, 2026)

Ganga pollution and sewerage gaps in UP

Sewerage coverage in the Nagar Nigam Meerut area stands at around 30 per cent of the total urban area. A total of 137,042 household sewer connections have been provided through an existing sewerage network of approximately 797 kilometres.

To achieve 100 per cent coverage, a city-wide action plan has been prepared and submitted under the AMRUT programme on the Government of India portal.

These details were submitted in an affidavit dated April 9, 2026 by the state of Uttar Pradesh, in compliance with a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated November 27, 2025.

The report covers 37 districts through which the Ganga and its tributaries flow, outlining action taken, with Meerut among them.

In Meerut, delineation of the Ganga floodplain based on a 1:25 flood frequency ratio has been completed. The Central Water Commission is currently determining the floodplain based on a 1:100 flood frequency ratio. Review by the Survey of India is also under way to map the floodplain of the Hindon river.

In Baghpat district, survey work is ongoing to determine floodplain zones for the Hindon and Krishni rivers. Around 34,446 households do not have sewer connections. At present, one sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 14 million litres per day (MLD) is treating four drains. A 16 MLD STP has been proposed for another drain and is at the detailed project report stage.

The report notes that, once ongoing and proposed STPs are completed, sewage treatment capacity in Baghpat is expected to be adequate. No industrial effluent discharge has been observed in the Baghpat drain.

In Kanpur, seven STPs are operational with a combined capacity of 506 MLD. According to test reports for February 2026 by IIT Kanpur and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, five of these plants are compliant.

KRMPL Kanpur was directed to test sludge from STPs in the Jajmau, Bingawan and Sajari areas through IIT Kanpur. The findings showed that chromium levels met Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards at all plants except the 130 MLD and 43 MLD STPs at Jajmau.

The elevated chromium levels were attributed to the illegal ingress of untreated effluent from tanneries in the Jajmau area mixing with domestic sewage. A proposal for the disposal of hazardous sludge has been forwarded to the National Mission for Clean Ganga for action.

The report also stated that floodplain zoning has been completed for 10 rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Ramganga, Suwav, Budhiganga, Solani, Mandakini, Ken, Betwa and Khokhri. Work is in progress for 28 rivers, including the Kali (east), Varuna, Hindon, Gomti, Ghaghra, Rapti, Sai, Tedhi, Pahunj, Gangan and Assi, while work for 15 additional rivers has been initiated.

The tribunal directed the state to disclose budgets prepared by each District Ganga Committee since the relevant notification, including allocations, purpose and utilisation.

It also directed the submission of details of nodal officers appointed for each Gram Sabha, municipality, planning committee and local authority, along with actions taken to prevent pollution of the Ganga and its tributaries.

Cement plant faces pollution allegations in Haryana

The NGT has taken up a case concerning alleged pollution caused by a cement plant in Jharli village, Jhajjar district, Haryana.

Acting on an application filed by a local resident, the tribunal on April 16, 2026 directed the authorities and the cement company, J K Cement Works, to file their replies. The respondents have been asked to submit their responses at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for August 3, 2026.

The applicant has alleged violations of environmental norms by the plant, stating that it is causing both air and water pollution. The industry falls under the “red category”, indicating a high pollution potential.

According to the complaint, the plant is responsible for uncontrolled emissions of cement dust and particulate matter. It was further alleged that air quality monitoring equipment was placed near fully grown trees, potentially affecting readings.

The applicant’s counsel also submitted that independent sample analysis indicated air quality to be significantly worse than the levels reported by the company.

The application further alleges that raw materials are stored in the open, contributing to air pollution. Materials are also transported in uncovered trucks, and there are no paved internal roads within the premises. Nearby agricultural fields are said to be affected.

Although the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has issued two show-cause notices to the company, the applicant claims that no effective action has been taken.