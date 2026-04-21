Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 20, 2026)

River Adyar needs ecological restoration: Report

The report by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on April 16, 2026 stated that the government of Tamil Nadu, through CRRT, is committed to improving the ecological condition of the state's rivers and waterbodies.

CRRT has initiated a special restoration plan to improve the ecological conditions and enhance the biodiversity throughout the entire Adyar river from its origin point at Guduvancherry to its confluence with the Bay of Bengal at Adyar.

According to the detailed feasibility report, 76 identified wet outfalls contribute to the river's pollution and degradation. BOD levels in the river range from 30 mg/l to 140 mg/l and dissolved oxygen levels are 0 mg/l, indicating that the river requires ecological restoration in certain areas.

The project's objectives are to ensure effective abatement of pollution abatement and river protection by adopting a sustainable approach to achieve water quality standards as per national guidelines and to maintain minimum environmental flows (e-flows) in the rivers to ensure water quality and support aquatic life.

The major project components proposed are:

Interception and diversion of 605 wet outfalls

Treatment of polluted water through 14 STPs of 110 MLD capacity

Laying the trunk sewer on both banks of the river for 89 km

4 parks and plantations along the banks of the river

The project includes six months of development period, 30 months construction period and 15 years of operations and maintenance period.

The Restoration of Adyar River Project is being implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) concession agreement between Chennai Rivers Transforation Company and the concessionaire P&C Adyar Water Projects Private Ltd.

NGT took suo motu cognisance based on news report published in The Hindu June 18, 2024 Fish kill in the Adyar near eco-park points to sewage discharge going unchecked. The news article stated that dead fish were seen floating near eco park in the Adyar river due to sewage outfallls which were also spotted at several places near Kotturpuram.

NGT seeks reply from NMCG, others on River Tel restoration

NGT April 16, 2026 took up the case of encroachment of River Tel and restoration in Saran district of Bihar. The tribunal's eastern bench directed notice be issued to the respondents, which included the Rural Development Department, Bihar; Department of Water Resources, Bihar; Bihar State Wetland Authority; District Magistrate, Saran; Bihar State Pollution Control Board and District Forest Officer.

The applicant submitted that National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is a necessary party in the case and therefore should be impleaded as one of the respondents. NGT directed notice be issued to NMCG.

The court directed the respondents to file their reply within one month and the case has been listed for next hearing on July 21, 2026.

The application requested the authorities to take appropriate steps toward the rehabilitation / restoration of the river, remove encroachments and plant trees on the river embankment.

It was alleged by the applicant that as per publication of Indian Space Research Organization, the Saran district contains 543 wetlands spanning 21,170 hectares, which constitutes about 8 percent of the district's geographical area. It is also alleged that the Bhatkesari, Gamarhia and Mangolpur wetlands are connected by pynes (channels) and transfer excess water among themselves during the rainy season.

During this period, the following causes rendered all three wetlands non-functional:

• Unplanned construction in the Wetland area

• Pollution and waste disposal

• Encroachment and land reclamation

• Invasive species

• Climate change and hydrological changes

It was stated in the application that large-scale man-made encroachment of Tel, which impedes free flow of water, violates Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

It was also alleged that the Bihar State Wetland Authority arbitrarily conducted a paper-based survey and demarcation of the Bhatkesari, Mangolpur and Gamarhiya wetlands. The process lacked ground realities, failed to consider the map data from the Survey of India and the Space Application Centre Atlas (2021), and resulted from the Wetland Authority's failure to identify the wetlands' areas of influence.

Night monitoring to curtail illegal mining in Chhattisgarh

Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining 2020 should be strictly followed by the district administration in Chhattisgarh, directed NGT April 20, 2026.

Authorities need to ensure that there should not be illegal mining or transportation of sand mining without the any authority within the territorial jurisdiction of Chhattisgarh state. The mining department has to consider a night monitoring of the illegal mining and its transportation.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board was directed to ensure the compliance and periodically monitor the illegal excavation of mining or its transportation and in case, it is found that there are violations of rules, immediate legal action prosecution in addition to calculation and realisation of environmental compensation must be ensured.

A news article published in Dainik Bhaskar, Raipur on November 9, 2025 highlighted the illegal transportation of mining and violation of environmental norms.

It was reported that illegal mining and transportation of murum, sand, and gravel continue unabated in several districts. In recent days, the mining department has seized multiple vehicles involved in illegal transportation, but no further action has been taken against the offenders. The matter appears to be stuck in paperwork, and according to sources, some cases have even been removed from official files.

Meanwhile, the auction of new sand mines is underway. Although the mines have not yet been demarcated, excavation has already begun, violating procedural norms. The designated mining areas are supposed to be clearly marked before any excavation starts, but this requirement is being ignored.

In Singarbhatha village, police took action against individuals involved in illegal murum excavation. However, no FIR was registered after the incident. Locals allege that the site has been converted into a pond by the mining mafia after continuous murum extraction.

Despite complaints from villagers and public representatives demanding an FIR, the police have neither summoned the vehicle owners for questioning nor registered a case, the application stated.

Counsel for the state of Chhattisgarh submitted before the court that according to the information received from the mining department, action has been initiated against the illegal murum, excavations and transportation.

During the financial year 2025-26 total 28 cases of illegal murum excavation and 106 cases of the illegal transportation were reported and settlement amount was recovered according to rules. Cases have been registered and the violators were firstly remanded to judicial custody and later released on bail.