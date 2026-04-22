Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 21, 2026)

Tree-felling in Roopnagar

On April 20, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to file a response regarding a complaint about the large-scale illegal felling of Khair trees in the state’s Roopnagar forest division.

The tribunal directed notice be issued to the respondents — Chief Secretary, Punjab; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Punjab; Deputy Commissioner Roopnagar; Divisional Forest Officer, Roopnagar and Conservator of Forests, Shivalik Hills Circle. The responses have to be submitted before the next date of hearing, August 5, 2026.

In the application, the applicant alleged large-scale illegal felling of Khair trees in a government-protected forest located in Fatehpur, Bhagwali and Bhangala villages within the division.

According to the applicant, the area is part of the ecologically sensitive Shivalik foothills region. They stated that hundreds of green Khair trees were illegally cut and removed from the forest area. While official records show 150 trees were cut, verification revealed that between 2,000 and 5,000 trees were actually cut.

The applicant alleged that timber smugglers in collusion with certain state officials, were illegally felling trees. They referred to the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court putting a ban on cutting of any tree of any age/species in Punjab, without the high court’s permission. The applicant stated that tree felling also violated the high court’s order.

Disposal of sludge in Ghaziabad

Sludge generated during desilting operations in areas under the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) gets lifted and disposed of in accordance with prescribed procedures, stated a report filed by the Nigam before the NGT on April 21, 2026.

A news report in the Times of India on July 13, 2025, titled Cleaning slow sludge threatens more muck streams on Ghaziabad road if it rains, stated that accumulation and improper disposal of sludge removed during desilting operations in certain parts of Ghaziabad resulted in unhygienic conditions, obstructed public movement and raised environmental concerns especially during the monsoon season.

GNN undertook a detailed field verification and interdepartmental assessment regarding the locations referred to in the news report. Following this verification, it was ascertained that only one location—Kala Patthar Road, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad—falls within the jurisdiction of GNN, whereas the remaining fall under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA).

The report submitted that desilting operations were duly carried out at Kala Patthar Road, Indirapuram and the sludge generated was promptly lifted and disposed of according to prescribed procedures, and no residual accumulation remains at the site.

The GNN consistently undertakes periodic desilting of drains before and during the monsoon season as part of its preventive and maintenance measures, the document added. Adequate arrangements are made to ensure that sludge removed during such operations is not left on roads or public places beyond a reasonable time.

The issues highlighted in the news item primarily concern industrial areas where UPSIDA undertakes desilting and maintenance work. Any sludge accumulation in these areas is attributable to UPSIDA’s operations and responsibilities.

Ludhiana society STP

Not a single rupee has been paid by the developer as environmental compensation for the sewage treatment plant (STP) in a Ludhiana residential society not operating as per norms since 2011, stated the counsel for the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to the NGT.

The NGT was hearing the case on April 20, 2026. The court granted the project proponent — Dynamic Infra Developer — an opportunity of hearing on the imposition of environmental compensation. The next hearing date is scheduled for August 4, 2026.

In the application, the applicant — Garden City Residential Welfare Society, Dehlon road, Dharour, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab has alleged that colony was developed by Dynamic Infra Developer, but the STP has not been made functional and untreated sewage and other effluents are being discharged illegally by constructing the septic tank which is overflowing and creating health issues.

In its February 23, 2026, report, the PPCB stated that the STP was not performing according to the norms and environmental compensation has been levied.