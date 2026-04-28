Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 27, 2026)

Balwanti river pollution

Seventeen drains were observed discharging into River Balwanti in Badnawar Nagar Parishad, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, according to a stated the joint inspection report submitted to the National Green Tribunal April 16, 2026.

NGT had directed a joint committee to look into the matter on February 10, 2026. During the site visit, no natural waterflow was observed in the river, either at the origin or along its course. Domestic sewage was flowing through the stretch of the river within the jurisdiction of nagar parishad Badnawar.

Within the limits of nagar parishad, catchment area of the river has not been clearly demarcated and buffer zone does not exist on either side of the river.

Balwanti is a seasonal river that originates from Pingrola near Pitgara village of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar. It carries water only in the rainy season. For the rest of the year, it remains dry, with only domestic sewage flowing through it within the limits of Nagar Parishad, Badnawar.

Aside from the inspection, the report mentioned the action taken by Nagar Parishad Badnawar. A sewage treatment plant (STP) of 3 MLD capacity, based on sequencing batch reactor technology, has been proposed by Nagar Parishad, Badnawar, for treating sewage generated from the town. The project includes the interception of 17 drains / outfall sewers through the laying of a sewerage network. The scheme also comprises constructing interception and diversion structures for drains, retaining walls, a stop dam, and the sewage treatment plant.

During the inspection, the work of laying the sewerage network was found to be in progress. It is expected to be completed by June 2027.

The urban local body's report stated that "the river appears to be flowing without any obstruction, and pipeline laying work is ongoing on both sides. The river continues to flow freely in its natural course".

The joint committee report also stated the action taken by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, which imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 96 lakh on Nagar Parishad, Badnawar for violations of environmental laws.

A letter was sent to the Collector, Dhar for the recovery of the imposed environmental compensation from the local bodies in Dhar district. A show cause notice has been issued to the Chief Municipal Officer, Badnawar under the Water Act, 1974 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas didn't obtain approval for hill cutting

In its report to NGT on April 25, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) stated that Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), Parour in Kangra district had neither obtained approval or permission for cutting the hill nor submitted any application / case for planning permission.

The application was registered suo motu based on a letter petition regarding illegal expansion work being carried out by RSSB Parour in Ghaneta, Dhoran, Balla, Parour and Darang villages of Kangra district, which caused environmental damage.

HPSPCB inspected the site along with the joint committee on November 4, 2025. In its report dated November 14, 2025, the joint committee observed hill cutting and dumping of muck in the waterbody, as well as muck dumping in the watercourse and on the banks of the water body.

The site was inspected again on April 7, 2026. During the inspection, the crate wall work along the Taal khad and Shi nallah provided by RSSB was found inadequate. Raising the height is required to prevent contamination of the khad and nallah during the monsoon season.

Protection measures for the remaining muck dumped at the site are also required toward the nallah / khad. For the violations observed during the inspection, HPSPCB issued notices on April 10, 2026 and April 17, 2026 to the unit. These notices directed the unit to raise the height of the crate wall along the Taal khad and Shi nallah, provide protection measures in the remaining portion toward the Shi nallah and Taal khad, and submit a restoration plan for the muck dumped in the adjoining sites along with geo-tagged photographs.

NGT February 27, 2026, directed the submission of approvals and permissions for hill cutting and dumping / reclamation of the waterbody. The report stated that HPSPCB issued a no-objection certificate to RSSB November 21, 2025 subject to certain conditions.

It has been informed by the Assistant Town Planner, Sub-Divisional Town Planning office, Palampur informed on April 13, 2026 that RSSB had not obtained any approval or permission for cutting the hill nor had it submitted any application / case for planning permission. Several letters were sent to RRSSB stating that no cutting, excavation, alteration, construction, or change of land use should occur without prior approval from the Department of Town and Country Planning.

Further, according to a report received from the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Palampur, April 21, 2026 the water course of the khad aligns with the revenue record and there is no change in the nallah flowing alongside the construction work of RSSB.

NGT also observed that 35 trees were reportedly felled illegally, but this illegal felling was penalised with a meager amount through compounding, totaling compensation of Rs 5,000, whereas the cost of the timber would be much higher than the compensated value.

Status of mines in Angul, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar

The report of the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, April 25, 2026 placed the status of 104 operational mines on record: 17 coal mines in Angul, 11 chromite mines in Jajpur and 75 iron and manganese mines in Sundargarh and Keonjhar as of April 2026.

All 104 mines are operational with a valid Consent to Operate (CTO) and have implemented basic air and water pollution control measures. Solid waste management plans and surface run-off management facilities are in place at all mines and are physically verified periodically. Effluent treatment plants installed in coal and chromite mines are operating.

Operational efficiency of air and water pollution control measures is dynamic.

The SPCB remains vigilant regarding operational efficiency and works jointly with mining authorities and reputable institutes for continuous improvement in pollution control systems. For such improvements and technological interventions, the SPCB imposes additional conditions in CTO orders, requiring time-bound compliance by mine authorities. Implementation of these additional conditions is reviewed periodically, and further improvements are suggested when necessary, the report stated.