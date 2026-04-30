Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (April 29, 2026)

Curb dust pollution from stone crushers in Tamil Nadu: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) April 28, 2026 reiterated its directions to address dust pollution from stone crushers. NGT's southern bench stated that the units must implement these directions and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) must enforce them.

The tribunal directed TNPCB to consider making the construction of concrete roads — both within the stone crushing units / clusters and along approach roads — a precondition for granting consent. TNPCB should mandate the installation of dry dust collection systems such as cyclones, dust hoppers or other effective mechanisms, in addition to sprinkler systems, NGT noted.

TNPCB should also impose conditions to safeguard the health of workers and nearby residents, including organising health camps for workers at least once every six months and for residents in the vicinity annually.

Considering the critical role of green cover in controlling dust pollution, the project proponents, whether operating standalone units or clusters, must be made responsible for developing and maintaining adequate green cover within the unit premises, along approach roads, and within the prescribed safe distance radius. Where immediate development of green cover is not feasible, provision must be made to erect wind-breaking walls of adequate height using GI / MS sheets or other suitable materials as a precondition.

TNPCB should also impose conditions for developing green cover not only around individual units / clusters but also within the prescribed safe distance radius, including residential areas and public spaces. The expenditure for the development of such green cover within the siting criteria area (safe distance zone) should be recovered from the project proponent, and the implementation of afforestation activities may be entrusted to the forest department or any other competent agency, stated the order passed by the bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

Forest encroachments in Delhi villages

NGT April 29, 2026 took up an application on forest land encroachment in Asola, Sahupur and Bhati villages in Delhi. The tribunal's order of August 9, 2018 directing authorities to remove these encroachments has not been complied with, the application stated.

The court directed show cause notices be issued to the concerned authorities requiring them to file their report mentioning the steps taken in compliance with the court order. The case has been listed for further proceedings on August 17, 2026.

On August 9, 2018, NGT directed NCT Delhi and its authorities, particularly the departments of environment, forest and revenue, to take immediate steps to free the forest land from all illegal and non-forest structures in accordance with the law. The area should be properly fenced or a boundary wall be constructed to prevent any future encroachments.

The respondents, NCT Delhi and the forest department, would seek assistance from the Delhi Police as well as the local district administration. The court also directed the Special Task Force of the area to assist the officials of the Government of Delhi and the Forest Department in removing illegal and non-forest structures from the area. Wherever there is open space made available after removing the structures, the forest department should immediately take steps to plant trees, as per the local conditions.

The applicant has filed the present execution application seeking execution of NGT order, August 9, 2018. The application asked for compliance of the NGT order by removing all encroachments from forest land in villages Asola, Sahupur and Bhati and submit a fresh compliance report within a time-bound manner.

Nainital lake pollution

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, principal bench, NGT on April 29, 2026 expressed displeasure with the affidavit filed by the Divisional Commissioner of Kumaon division, Nainital. The report lacks complete information and requisite details regarding projects to be undertaken or implemented to curtail pollution of Nainital lake, he said.

Counsel for the state of Uttarakhand; District Magistrate, Nainital and Divisional Commissioner, Kumaon Division, Nainital have sought time to file an additional response in the matter. The court directed responses to be filed within two months.

In its reply dated June 3, 2025, the State Wetland Authority mentioned that Nainital lake does not fall within the definition of wetland because the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 do not apply to wetlands in areas covered under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (now the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the court directed a response from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand.

An application regarding severe water pollution of Nainital Lake was filed before the NGT on November 23, 2024. The application stated that a huge quantity of sewage is discharged through a nala running from Bhotia Market to the side of Naina Devi temple and ultimately falling into Nainital lake and discharging entire garbage, sewage and plastic into the lake water.