Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (August 13, 2026)

SC hears on levy of environmental compensation

The committee constituted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is examining various aspects of environmental compensation, levy of penalty and also the legal regime which would commonly operate for determination, imposition and collection of such penalties and compensation, stated Additional Solicitor General before the Supreme Court (SC), August 10, 2026 .

The SC was also assured that the committee would examine asymmetries that exists as regards to the implementing authorities under the various statutes namely the Water Act, 1974, the Air Act, 1981 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

An affidavit was filed by the Director, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), in compliance with SC directions, August 4, 2025.

"There must be a convergence of the procedure by which the determination and implementation takes place," the bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe stated, directing the matter to be listed next on October 16, 2026.

Kerala High Court on historical buildings restoration

The Kerala High Court, August 11, 2026 expressed dismay at the authorities' lackadaisical attitude toward restoring structures forming part of the Ambalapuzha Sreekrishna Swamy Temple precincts.

After reviewing the photographs, the HC found that the existing structures are traditional tiled buildings supported by wooden rafters and beams. The photographs revealed that the buildings are in an advanced state of deterioration and require specialised conservation measures rather than ordinary repair works.

The HC was informed that the estimates for the restoration of structures had been prepared on the basis of the DSR 2018.

The bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar expressed dismay over applying DSR 2018 which is primarily intended for conventional construction and repair works, to the conservation and restoration of a centuries-old heritage structure of this nature.

"The restoration of a building of such historical and architectural significance cannot be approached as a routine civil works project. It necessarily demands a scientific conservation methodology, specialised expertise, and the use of traditional materials and construction techniques consistent with its original character, so as to preserve its historical authenticity and structural integrity."

The executive engineer admitted that, in the case of the proposed restoration of the Western Malika, the Southern Malika, and the Palace, no scientific methodology or conservation framework for the restoration project had been formulated or incorporated while preparing the estimate.

Executive Engineer further stated that the court's observations would be duly considered, and the necessary documentation would be prepared in conformity with those observations by consulting skilled conservation architects and the Department of Archaeology and by engaging such experts after obtaining the concurrence of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The Kerala High Court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to take due note of the HC's observations and to take consequential steps to ensure that the Western Malika, the Southern Malika, and the Palace, which embodies immense historical, architectural, and cultural legacy, is protected, scientifically conserved, and restored, as far as practicable, to its original glory for future generations.

Construction on Kolkata waterbody under SC scanner

SC asked the Kolkata Municipal Corporation August 11, 2026 to clarify its stance on the construction that has come up on a waterbody classified as "pukur", which was recorded in the July 21, 2026 interim order of the Kolkata High court.

The presence of Kolkata Municipal Corporation; Municipal Commissioner, Kolkata Municipal Commission and Director General, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is required, the apex court noted while hearing the case of construction over a waterbody in Kolkata.

SC directed submission of a comprehensive report in the matter from the authorities.