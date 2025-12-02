Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 1, 2025)

The origin point of the Betwa river at Jhiri should be protected from encroachments, according to a Joint Committee report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 1, 2025 .

A joint committee was constituted on the orders of the NGT on July 23, 2025, and subsequently visited Jhiri village in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, where the Betwa originates. The committee observed several point sources at the origin, in addition to the already marked and delineated point source of the river. The Sarpanch and other residents of Jhiri informed the committee that several natural water sources may exist nearby and should also be recognised and protected as integral parts of the Betwa’s origin.

The concretised origin point, denoted as Gomukh, was found in a broken state. Natural flow from the Gomukh was visible at the time of inspection. The committee also documented encroachments at the site and observed tree stumps in the vicinity.

It recommended avoiding further concrete structures, prohibiting tree cutting, and preventing residential occupation in the area.

The Betwa’s origin at Jhiri currently falls within a sensitive zone under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department as part of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve. For the holistic conservation of the site, the committee said it is essential that the area continue to remain under the management of the forest department.



The committee further recommended that all streams connected to the origin, not just the demarcated point source, should be recognised and protected.

“Although India is a religious country and the general public have their religious sentiments around almost all rivers and their origins, it is recommended to keep the sources away from human interference. This is the only way to conserve water quality,” the report said.

It emphasised strict control of unauthorised activities, warning that continued encroachments pose a serious risk of damaging or blocking the river’s origin.

To reduce human disturbance, the committee recommended that a zigzag gate be installed to allow only pedestrian entry to the site. This should be undertaken either by the Raisen District Administration or the Ratapani Tiger Reserve / Raisen forest department. All vehicles should be restricted to the main road. Such measures, it said, would help protect both the Betwa’s origin and the surrounding wildlife.

The committee also advised the immediate demolition of all concrete structures within the stream by the Forest Department, in coordination with the Raisen District Administration and the police. Alternative structures should be built using natural materials such as wooden logs and soil.

During the visit, the Forest Superintendent of the Ratapani Tiger Reserve informed the committee that a comprehensive action plan had been prepared by the Divisional Forest Officer, Obedullaganj, for conserving the Betwa’s origin at Jhiri. The plan includes construction of 118 percolation tanks, boulder check dams, contour and continuous contour trenches, and plantation using the Miyawaki technique over two hectares. The committee recommended its strict implementation.