Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 12, 2025)

The Meghalaya government has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it is committed to taking remedial measures to address environmental damage caused by a previous contractor engaged in the construction of the Jowai Bypass road, and to ensure that the Myntdu river retains its pristine character.

A reply affidavit filed on December 11, 2025 , by the secretary to Meghalaya government, Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings), outlined the steps taken to mitigate the impacts of the project and rejuvenate the river. According to the affidavit, debris and waste have been cleared from all affected agricultural fields, and suitable compensation has been provided to those impacted.

The state said that most of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste currently generated consists of soil, stones and boulders, which are being reused for embankments, footpaths, medians and approach roads. Only minimal quantities are being discarded as waste.

To prevent soil erosion, around 300-400 bamboo and tree saplings were planted along the downhill side of the right of way in June and July 2025. The plantation is intended to stabilise slopes and reduce the risk of landslides. The desilting of the Myntdu river has also begun and is expected to be completed by March 2026.

The Jowai Bypass is described as a vital road project aimed at improving connectivity in West Jaintia Hills district. While the project has faced delays due to adverse weather and environmental challenges, the state said steady progress is being made. With preventive measures and continuous monitoring by the Public Works Department, the project is expected to deliver long-term benefits to residents. Measures have also been taken to safeguard nearby agricultural fields and prevent encroachment or damage.

Temporary sandbag protection works were constructed in the Myntdu river solely to facilitate the launching of steel girder plates. Hume pipes have been installed in earth embankments to allow water flow. Siltation caused by Cyclone Remal and construction activity is being cleaned regularly.

The Jowai Municipal Board, with assistance from the state government, has identified land at Umlammat Elaka for an integrated scientific landfill and has initiated steps to procure the site.

A joint committee constituted by the NGT inspected the site on December 13, 2024. It observed that earth cuttings, including soil and stones, were being dumped down the valley along the bypass stretch. The committee noted the absence of authorised dump sites or processing facilities for C&D waste, as mandated under the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016.

While temporary sandbag walls were found to be largely effective in preventing debris flow, the committee observed that no inventory or records of C&D waste were maintained, and required approvals for waste management facilities were lacking.

Water samples collected by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board around 100 metres downstream of the Mykrem-Myntdu confluence showed compliance with primary bathing water quality standards. Although no significant impact on water quality was detected, dumping of C&D waste was found to be causing siltation.

The committee also noted that municipal solid waste from parts of Jowai town was being dumped indiscriminately along the Jowai-Dawki road, highlighting gaps in waste collection, transport and processing. No solid waste processing facility was found within the town.

An application before the NGT alleged environmental degradation, improper waste management, violations of environmental norms, and damage to flora and fauna during the bypass construction.