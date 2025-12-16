Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 15, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, on December 11, 2025 directed that pending desilting work in Delhi must be expedited to ensure completion before the onset of the next monsoon.

The tribunal examined responses filed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the status of desilting work under their respective jurisdictions. According to the action taken report filed by the MCD on September 9, 2025, the total length of drains in Delhi is 3,722.8 kilometres. Of this, 530.83 km are maintained by the MCD, while the remaining drains fall under the Public Works Department, the NDMC and other agencies.

The MCD had set a target of removing 126,474.27 metric tonnes (MT) of silt from drains with a depth of four feet and above between January 1 and June 30, 2025. Data received from all 12 MCD zones showed that 37,281.94 MT of silt were removed between January 1 and March 31, 2025, followed by 133,337.96 MT between April 1 and June 30, 2025. In total, 170,619.89 MT of silt were removed during this period, compared with 78,000 MT during the same period in 2024.

The MCD stated that silt and garbage removal is an ongoing process due to illegal dumping, with 14,674.19 MT of silt removed between July 1 and August 19, 2025.

The corporation also maintains 12,892 drains with a depth of less than four feet. In areas under the MCD, the total drain length is 6,069.88 km. These drains are cleaned throughout the year. For the period from January 1 to June 30, 2025, the silt removal target was 40,086 MT, against which 38,961.59 MT were removed. During the same period in 2024, 30,500 MT of silt had been removed.

The NGT also reviewed the report filed by the NDMC on December 10, 2025. The report stated that the total length of drains in the NDMC area is 335 km and that desilting is carried out regularly throughout the year. Between January and August 2025, 2,436.88 MT of silt were removed and disposed of at the Okhla sanitary landfill facility. Drains under the NDMC account for about nine per cent of the total drains in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

In its response dated December 9, 2025, the DDA stated that desilting had been completed in drains under its jurisdiction. Directions were issued by the engineer member, Secretariat, on June 3, 2025 to ensure preparedness for the monsoon, including completion of desilting in all zones by June 15, 2025. Chief engineers and superintending engineers were directed to inspect sites, ensure progress, establish central and zonal flood control rooms, and ensure safe removal of extracted silt.

The DDA also identified waterlogging-prone locations for priority desilting. Of the 194 vulnerable waterlogging points identified by Delhi Traffic Police in 2024, 15 fall under the DDA’s jurisdiction. The authority stated that no major waterlogging issues were reported during the period.