Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 16, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on December 15, 2025 , directed the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to file its reply to allegations of mismanagement of the Bhakra and Pong dams by the BBMB and the Government of Punjab. The tribunal also directed replies to be filed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Department of Water Resources of Punjab, the Central Water Commission and the Government of Punjab, among others. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 10, 2026.

The applicant submitted that the BBMB continues to operate the reservoirs on the basis of rule curves framed in 1990, which are outdated and unsafe. It was argued that the rule curves do not factor in weather forecasts or climate change impacts. The applicant further contended that improper dam management has led to flooding downstream, causing damage to river ecology, soil erosion and environmental degradation.

In response to an earlier direction of the tribunal seeking disclosure of the source of information cited in the application, the applicant referred to an affidavit dated September 29, 2025. He submitted that the information was shared via WhatsApp by Arun Arora, a retired official of the Canal Telegraph Department, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and that the data is also publicly available.