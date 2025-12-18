Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 17, 2025)

Daha river desiltation

Bihar’s Water Resources Department is responsible for the desiltation and cleaning of the Daha river. The authority has taken comprehensive and concrete steps and is fully committed to the river’s environmental restoration and rejuvenation, according to the report filed by the department on December 13, 2025.

The department prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for an Integrated Project for Irrigation, Floor Control, and Drainage in Saran district with the professional assistance of consultant WAPCOS Limited. The DPR includes comprehensive provisions for the desiltation of the Daha river flowing through the districts of Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran over a total length of 136 kilometres.



The DPR was duly approved by the departmental review committee on September 30, 2022.

The report has been submitted to the Ganga Flood Control Commission, Adalatganj, Patna for technical appraisal and examination. The Commission, after conducting detailed technical scrutiny and evaluation, communicated certain observations and suggestions in 2023 and 2024.

The document is under revision and the comprehensive compliance report addressing all observations communicated by the Commission on January 21, 2025, is under progress by the consultant, WAPCOS Limited.

The revised DPR, along with the complete compliance report, would be submitted to the Commission for their technical appraisal and approval at the earliest possible opportunity.

Bundelkhand Expressway project

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has taken up remediation work of land illegally dug up by the proponent of Bundelkhand Expressway Project, according to the report it filed on December 17, 2025.

The matter related to illegal mining of soil from farmers’ land up to the depth of 10-15 metres by the project proponent during the construction of the Expressway in Chandauli district. Not only has the quality of road suffered due to illegal mining but illegally dug up pits are also becoming a hazard. Illegal mining in the fields of agriculturalists has been done without their permission.

The NGT on August 21, 2025, said the UPPCB counsel was not in a position to disclose the value of 37 hectares of land which had become uncultivable because of the deep pits dug up by the project proponent.

The UPPCB, in its report, provided valuation of the 32 sites (37 hectares), besides mentioning the remediation plan for them.

The project proponent had submitted the remediation plan, prepared by Devendra Kumar Agarwal, former expert member of the NGT. According to it, remediation work is to be carried out by the project proponent at an estimated cost of Rs 4,633,000 at their own expense.

In an affidavit dated July 19, 2025, the proponent submitted that remediation work in 13 of the 32 sites has been completed. The proponent also stated that further remediation work has been undertaken at five other sites. It was also stated that the landowners of nine sites are not permitting the proponent to carry out remediation work, nor are they providing any written communication or confirmation in this regard.

The proponent has informed that remediation work at the remaining five sites has already commenced and is approximately 70 per cent complete. However, the work has been delayed due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

The remaining work would be executed within 30 days, after conditions become feasible. The UPPCB has imposed a revised environment compensation amounting to Rs 27,699,185 on the project proponent, which has already been deposited by them.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Jaypee Wishtown falls outside the eco-sensitive zone of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, the report filed by the Divisional Forest Officer, Noida, Uttar Pradesh on December 17, 2025, stated.

According to the report, the aerial distance of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Jaypee Wishtown is 4.98 km. The surface distance of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary to Jaypee Wishtown is approximately 7.9 km.

An application was filed alleging that Jaypee Infratech Limited has been making major changes in Jaypee Wishtown, a township located at Sector 128-134, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar district. The allegation was that these changes were being made in violation of the environmental norms.