Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 22, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal has sought responses from authorities over the alleged destruction of centuries-old ponds in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.
In a separate matter, the tribunal reviewed compliance and enforcement actions related to illegal mining near Rajasthan’s Khari river.
The NGT also took up concerns over the transfer of thousands of acres of fertile agricultural land for a solar manufacturing project in Andhra Pradesh, citing livelihood risks.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on , directed the Uttar Pradesh State Wetland Authority to submit its response to allegations regarding the destruction of waterbodies and ponds in Fatehpur district.
Others directed to file replies include the Principal secretary, environment, forest and climate change; the district magistrate, Fatehpur; the District Wetland Committee; the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB); and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The respondents have been asked to submit their replies, and the tribunal will next hear the matter on February 3, 2026.
The application stated that across Fatehpur, centuries-old historical ponds are being systematically destroyed. Owing to administrative laxity and the alleged collusion of the Revenue Department with land mafias, builders and certain influential individuals, waterbodies are being encroached upon, levelled, plotted and illegally sold.
Near the Muslim Inter College in the Sadar area, behind the Sanskrit School located at Murain Tola, Jwala Ganj, and at several other locations, ponds are reportedly being filled with soil and illegal colonies established, the application cited as examples.
In the Nagar Palika Parishad, Fatehpur area, 84 ponds are recorded on paper, but their existence on the ground is rapidly disappearing. The Manthei pond is allegedly being filled overnight with truckloads of soil. Similarly, preparations are underway to encroach upon the Maur pond located behind the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Jwala Ganj.
The NGT, on , directed the regional officer of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to visit the mining lease site in Gram Panchayat Gulgaon, Savar block, Kekri district, to monitor compliance with environmental clearance and consent-to-operate conditions, as well as environmental norms, and to submit a report to the tribunal.
The tribunal observed that the obstruction created in the course of the river Khari had been removed. The miner assured the court that mining would be carried out strictly in compliance with environmental clearance and consent-to-operate conditions, the mining plan and environmental norms.
In its earlier order dated November 19, 2024, the NGT had directed a joint committee to collect information and examine compliance with environmental clearance and consent conditions by mining lease holders, and to submit a report. In view of the observations made by the joint committee regarding environmental violations and the precautionary principle, the NGT, on July 3, 2025, restrained mining at the lease site and surrounding areas. The district magistrate and superintendent of police, Kekri, were directed to ensure that no mining took place until further orders.
Subsequently, on September 8, 2025, the NGT directed the authorities concerned to immediately implement the recommendations of the joint committee and ensure compliance with environmental norms and clearance and consent-to-operate conditions.
By an order dated December 8, 2025, the NGT granted time to the authorities and the miner to file additional responses regarding the removal of boulders obstructing the river’s course and the outcome of the investigation into the FIR registered in connection with the obstruction.
The NGT, on , took up a matter concerning the transfer of agricultural land for industrial use in Karedu village, Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.
The applicant raised grievances regarding the transfer of over 8,348 acres of fertile land for industrial use by M/s Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd. The land transfer, it was submitted, would adversely affect the livelihoods of around 16,000 families in Karedu village, Ulavapadu mandal, Nellore district.
The principal bench of the NGT directed that the matter be heard by the southern bench, with the next hearing scheduled for January 12, 2026.