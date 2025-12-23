Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 22, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on December 22, 2025 , directed the Uttar Pradesh State Wetland Authority to submit its response to allegations regarding the destruction of waterbodies and ponds in Fatehpur district.

Others directed to file replies include the Principal secretary, environment, forest and climate change; the district magistrate, Fatehpur; the District Wetland Committee; the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB); and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The respondents have been asked to submit their replies, and the tribunal will next hear the matter on February 3, 2026.

The application stated that across Fatehpur, centuries-old historical ponds are being systematically destroyed. Owing to administrative laxity and the alleged collusion of the Revenue Department with land mafias, builders and certain influential individuals, waterbodies are being encroached upon, levelled, plotted and illegally sold.

Near the Muslim Inter College in the Sadar area, behind the Sanskrit School located at Murain Tola, Jwala Ganj, and at several other locations, ponds are reportedly being filled with soil and illegal colonies established, the application cited as examples.

In the Nagar Palika Parishad, Fatehpur area, 84 ponds are recorded on paper, but their existence on the ground is rapidly disappearing. The Manthei pond is allegedly being filled overnight with truckloads of soil. Similarly, preparations are underway to encroach upon the Maur pond located behind the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya in Jwala Ganj.