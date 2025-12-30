Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 29, 2025)

NGT flags repeated violations of environmental norms by the NOIDA Authority, with poor recovery of imposed compensation
UPPCB assures regular monitoring and recalculation of environmental compensation ahead of the next hearing
Tribunal seeks accountability over illegal borewells operating without permission in north-west Delhi
CGWA asked to verify ground conditions and report action taken on unauthorised groundwater extraction
ICMR updates NGT on progress of a long-term study examining drivers’ exposure to flame retardants
On , the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assured the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it would regularly monitor whether the NOIDA Authority is complying with environmental norms. The Board also stated that it would assess the calculation of environmental compensation for violations committed so far, as well as any violations that may occur until the next date of hearing on March 13, 2026.
During the hearing on December 24, 2025, the applicant submitted that there were a large number of violations by the NOIDA Authority. Environmental compensation amounting to Rs 27 crore had been imposed, against which only Rs 1 crore had been recovered.
Counsel for the UPPCB further informed the Tribunal that the NOIDA Authority was violating environmental norms on a daily basis and therefore required sensitisation. The Tribunal observed that it was expected of the Chief Executive Officer of the NOIDA Authority to ensure that environmental norms are strictly followed whenever any work is undertaken.
In the application, the applicant alleged that the NOIDA Authority was failing to comply with environmental norms while carrying out various works, including cable laying, pipe repairs, optical fibre installation, gas pipeline works, and other construction activities across Noida.
The applicant further submitted that post-construction restoration is often not carried out, leading to increased air pollution in the area. In support of these claims, the applicant relied on photographs showing damage to green areas, as well as a communication dated July 25, 2025, sent by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the UPPCB.
On , the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) sought six weeks’ time from the NGT to file its reply in a matter concerning illegal borewells operating in Maurya Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi.
The Tribunal also directed the authorities to conduct ground verification and submit a status and action-taken report at least one week before the next date of hearing on March 18, 2026. The CGWA has been tasked with monitoring the action taken by the authorities concerned.
According to the application, the borewells had been installed without the requisite permissions. While the groundwater was initially used for construction purposes, it is now reportedly being used for other activities. A preliminary report was prepared by a head constable at the Maurya Enclave police station, and the matter was intimated to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). However, no action has been taken so far.
The applicant further stated that several illegal borewells are operating in the area.
On , the NGT was informed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) about the progress of a study involving the collection and analysis of biological samples to assess health risks arising from drivers’ exposure to flame retardants.
The Tribunal directed the ICMR to file a further progress report at least one week before the next date of hearing on April 28, 2026.
An affidavit filed by the ICMR on December 22, 2025, stated that the work commenced on September 24, 2025. According to the affidavit, staff recruitment has been completed, and chemicals and consumables required for the study have been procured.
For participant enrolment, ICMR teams conducted field visits to two vehicle agencies in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, both identified as hot and arid zones. The ICMR stated that all necessary steps are being taken to conduct the study, which is progressing as per the timeline and is expected to be completed within 18 months.