Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 29, 2025)

On December 24, 2025 , the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) assured the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it would regularly monitor whether the NOIDA Authority is complying with environmental norms. The Board also stated that it would assess the calculation of environmental compensation for violations committed so far, as well as any violations that may occur until the next date of hearing on March 13, 2026.

During the hearing on December 24, 2025, the applicant submitted that there were a large number of violations by the NOIDA Authority. Environmental compensation amounting to Rs 27 crore had been imposed, against which only Rs 1 crore had been recovered.

Counsel for the UPPCB further informed the Tribunal that the NOIDA Authority was violating environmental norms on a daily basis and therefore required sensitisation. The Tribunal observed that it was expected of the Chief Executive Officer of the NOIDA Authority to ensure that environmental norms are strictly followed whenever any work is undertaken.

In the application, the applicant alleged that the NOIDA Authority was failing to comply with environmental norms while carrying out various works, including cable laying, pipe repairs, optical fibre installation, gas pipeline works, and other construction activities across Noida.

The applicant further submitted that post-construction restoration is often not carried out, leading to increased air pollution in the area. In support of these claims, the applicant relied on photographs showing damage to green areas, as well as a communication dated July 25, 2025, sent by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to the UPPCB.