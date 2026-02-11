Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 10, 2026)

Severe erosion by River Khannaut due to sand mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) February 9, 2026 directed appointment of a joint committee to look into the complaint of severe erosion caused by River Khannaut running along the defence land located at Mau Khalsa village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The applicant alleged that on account of the heavy rains and illegal sand mining, the erosion is speedily encroaching upon the boundary of the defence land. The applicant has also enclosed photographs in support of the erosion of the bank of the river on account of illegal mining.

The committee was instructed to inspect the location, verify the validity of the claims, determine the scale of unauthorised sand mining in the specified area, identify those accountable for the illegal activities, and recommend suitable corrective and disciplinary measures.

The court said the exercise needs to be completed by the joint committee within a period of eight weeks and a status / action taken report be filed before the tribunal.

NGT directed notice to be issued to the district magistrate of Shahjahanpur; Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board; regional office, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Lucknow; CPCB.

STP near a housing society not maintained properly

The issue of a poorly maintained sewage treatment plant (STP) near a housing society in Delhi was addressed by the NGT on February 9, 2026.

The application highlighted that the STP is releasing foul-smelling gases and causing health problems for local residents. NGT stated that the situation needs to be investigated, and suitable remedial and punitive measures must be enforced by the Member Secretary of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). An advocate representing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has indicated that DJB officials will ensure that necessary remedial actions are promptly taken.

The court disposed of the application directing the DJB to take appropriate remedial action expeditiously. The Member Secretary, DPCC would also get the inspection fo the STP done, take the sample from the discharge point of the STP and ascertain, if the STP is complying with the environmental norms.

If any violation is found, the member secretary of DPCC would ensure appropriate punitive and remedial action. The court directed that the whole process should be completed within a period of eight weeks.

Clearing land of encroachments near Kaliyasot reservoir

All appropriate steps have been taken by the authorities to clear the land near Kaliyasot reservoir of encroachments. This was stated in the status report filed by Madhya Pradesh.

The report filed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had submitted a detailed status report on August 18, 2025. A total of 11 structures were identified on private land located within 33 meters of the full tank level (FTL) of the Kaliyasot reservoir.

That, consequent to the identification, the Building Permission Department of the BMC issued statutory notices under Section 307(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 to all the said eleven private landowners on September 11, 2023, directing them to remove the unauthorised and illegal constructions erected on their respective parcels of land.

Upon expiry of the notice period, final notices were issued to the landowners on September 21, 2023, calling upon them to vacate and demolish the illegal constructions within the stipulated time frame. Out of the said eleven cases, four landowners have complied with the notices and have removed the illegal constructions. However, the remaining seven landowners have approached the High Court of Madhya Pradesh and have obtained interim stay orders restraining coercive action against them.

BMC, through its authorised legal representative, has filed applications seeking vacation of stay orders and for early hearing and disposal of the pending writ petitions, before the High Court August 18, 2025.

The report of September 16, 2025 was uploaded on the NGT site, February 10, 2026.