Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 12, 2026)

The major sources of pollution in the Pawana river in Pune, Maharashtra are sullage and/or sewage generated and discharged through natural drains from 20 villages (village panchayat groups) situated on both banks of the river.

This was stated in a joint committee report dated February 9, 2026 , filed in compliance with the NGT’s order of 20 August 2025 in the matter of Krunnal Narayan Gharre vs Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation & others.

For sewage management in the 20 villages, around 73 per cent of houses are equipped with septic tank systems, while approximately 27 per cent use single-pit or two-pit systems, including community leach pits.

Of the 73 per cent of houses with septic tanks, around 43 per cent are connected to leach or soak pits for management of supernatant, while 57 per cent are not connected to such systems and instead discharge into open drains, which ultimately flow into the Pawana river through natural drains.

In the highly populated villages of Gahunje and Somatane, 85 per cent and 65 per cent of houses respectively are connected to open drains that ultimately discharge into the river.

For management of sullage (grey water), only 8.3 per cent of houses in the 20 villages are provided with kitchen garden systems (at household or community level). The remaining houses discharge grey water into open drains that eventually flow into the river.

The Pune Zilla Parishad has issued work orders for individual and community soak/leach pits and kitchen garden systems, as applicable. However, commissioning of these systems remains at the approval and/or tendering stage. “Except informing about the proposal, the Pune Zilla Parishad has not provided any relevant information and record in the matter,” the joint committee report stated.

The PMRDA and Pune Zilla Parishad have identified 15 natural drains conveying sullage and/or sewage into the Pawana river along its stretch. The PMRDA has proposed 14 sewage treatment plants (STP) with an aggregate capacity of 5.84 million litres per day.

For grey water, STPs are proposed using Solid Immobilised Bio-Filter (SIBF) technology, a decentralised wastewater treatment system involving nallah interception and diversion. For sewage (black water), STPs are proposed using Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology.

However, commissioning of these STPs is also at the approval and/or tendering stage. “Except informing about the proposal, the PMRDA has not provided any relevant information and record in the matter,” the report stated.