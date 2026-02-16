Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 13, 2026)

Provide waste management infra mandated by SWM Rules 2026: SC

It is necessary to ensure that infrastructure for waste management is provided in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, said the Supreme Court on February 11, 2026.

The apex court had taken up two civil appeals arising from two different orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), central zonal bench, Bhopal. Under the two orders, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation has been directed to pay environmental compensation of Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 121 crore, respectively.

Municipal Solid Waste Management and Handling Rules, 2000 were replaced by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and subsequently by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which would be effective from April 1, 2026.

SC expressed the view that the statutory mechanism is not yielding desired results because of several factors at the field level. The apex court added that authorities must complete the spadework before the rules come into effect or the ground situation will not improve.

The bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and SVN Bhatti directed that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation implead the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; Chief Secretary, State of Madhya Pradesh; Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Madhya Pradesh and Principal Secretary, Housing and Environment Department, Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal Municipal Corporation was directed to carry out the amendment and to supply the amended cause title on or before the next day of hearing, February 19, 2026.

Demarcate Madhya Pradesh wetlands with pillars: NGT

NGT directed February 12, 2026 that all the wetlands in Madhya Pradesh be demarcated by erecting boundary pillars (munnars). This is required to be completed on an urgent basis so as to give effective protection to the wetlands as per Wetlands Rules 2017, the bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, central bench, Bhopal said.

Some 13,565 wetlands have been mapped in Madhya Pradesg following the directions of the Supreme Court, according to the report submitted by the State Wetland Authority.

The list indicates that various government departments, such as municipal corporations, the revenue department, the forest department, and the water resource department, own the wetlands. Given the extensive nature of the work required for onsite demarcation through munnars across the entire state, it is deemed suitable for each department that owns a wetland to independently plan and carry out this task.

As it involves coordination among various departments, municipal local bodies and wetland authority, the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh was directed to coordinate and issue necessary directions to the concerned departments to complete the work within six months.

It is desirable that necessary review of the progress of the work be undertaken by the member secretary of the State Wetland Authority on a monthly basis. The State Wetland Authority should provide all technical assistance to all the concerned departments to complete this work in a scientific manner, the order said.

After the munnars are set up, concerned authorities are directed to place signboards at noticeable places with the mention of important provisions of wetland rules to make aware the local population about the importance of wetlands for society.

Regarding the delisting of Tulsi Sarovar, the state's counsel and the State Wetland Authority have stated that, following the Supreme Court's order, Tulsi Sarovar is recognised and listed as a wetland. The court instructed the authorities to eliminate the encroachments within a specified timeframe according to legal procedures. Additionally, a compliance report must be submitted within four weeks, the order noted.

Counsel for the State Wetlands Authority has filed reply narrating the facts that in compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court (October 4, 2017), the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued an office memorandum on March 8, 2022, mentioning that the 201,503 wetlands (>2.25 hectares) as per the National Wetland Inventory and Assessment, 2011 should be protected as per Rule 4 of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

It is stated that as per ISRO (2021) list, a total 13,565 wetlands have been mapped at 1:50,000 scale in Madhya Pradesh and Tulsi Sarovar Talab is also included in the wetlands list of Ashoknagar. The counsel for MoEFCC has submitted that removal of encroachments is within the domain of the state and the state authorities are bound to remove the encroachments from the wetland.

Concerning the setup of a sewage treatment plant (STP) as per the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), considering the population, the state's counsel has stated that the relevant authorities and technical team are re-evaluating the situation and will ensure appropriate measures are taken based on sewage production and its release into the Sarovar.

During the course of hearing the issue of demarcation of the wetland was discussed in length and it was brought to the notice of the tribunal that identification and demarcation of the wetland has been completed in case of Tulsi Sarowar.

It is very important that the boundary of wetland is to be demarcated on ground by erecting boundary pillars which would help in identification of the encroachments of the wetland in appropriate manner. In the absence of which encroachments are likely to take place in future, the order said.

The NGT directed Collector Ashok Nagar to erect the boundary pillars around the Tulsi Sarowar within two months and necessary compliance should be submitted accordingly. State Wetland Authority was directed to monitor the entire work of erecting the boundary pillars.

Solid waste management in Multai, Betul

The Nagar Palika Parishad Multai, Betul district, Madhya Pradesh was directed by NGT on February 12, 2026 to submit a report on the total quantity of legacy waste, generation of the waste, waste disposal capacity, gap analysis and action taken or required to be taken to meet the gap generation.

It was claimed that the land with khasra number 957, covering an area of 2.225 hectares in the Rajiv Gandhi ward at Multai, has been occupied by the Nagar Palika Parishad since 1972-73 and is being utilized as a trenching ground for municipal solid waste by the Nagar Palika Parishad.

The daily collection of solid waste from door-to-door services amounts to 6 tonnes, but the disposal capacity is lower, resulting in large accumulations of legacy waste without any disposal facilities.

It is also alleged that municipal officials have been irresponsibly dumping waste at this trenching site, neglecting their fundamental responsibilities of segregation, collection, transportation and disposal in accordance with regulations.