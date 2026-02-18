Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 17, 2026)

The Supreme Court (SC), on February 10, 2026, expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance affidavit filed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the introduction of front-of-pack warning labels (FOPNL) on packaged food products to indicate levels of sugar, salt and saturated fats.

In its report, FSSAI stated that, in line with expert committee recommendations, it intends to conduct further research, including systematic mapping of representative samples of packaged foods across solid and liquid categories. It also proposed conducting consumer surveys to assess the use of label information, periodically reviewing global FoPNL trends, and undertaking wider stakeholder consultations with industry, including small, medium and micro enterprises.

The affidavit further stated that existing provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations already address the concerns raised in the writ petition.

However, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to examine a suggestion put forward by counsel for the petitioner, that all pre-packaged food products should carry a warning in the form of front-of-package labelling. The court observed that such labelling is “internationally prevalent” and directed FSSAI to submit a report within four weeks.