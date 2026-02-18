Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 17, 2026)

The Supreme Court (SC), on February 10, 2026, expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance affidavit filed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the introduction of (FOPNL) on packaged food products to indicate levels of sugar, salt and saturated fats.
In its report, FSSAI stated that, in line with expert committee recommendations, it intends to conduct further research, including systematic mapping of representative samples of packaged foods across solid and liquid categories. It also proposed conducting consumer surveys to assess the use of label information, periodically reviewing global FoPNL trends, and undertaking wider stakeholder consultations with industry, including small, medium and micro enterprises.
The affidavit further stated that existing provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulations already address the concerns raised in the writ petition.
However, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to examine a suggestion put forward by counsel for the petitioner, that all pre-packaged food products should carry a warning in the form of front-of-package labelling. The court observed that such labelling is “internationally prevalent” and directed FSSAI to submit a report within four weeks.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has “no information with regard to subsidence due to depletion of ground water”. However, in response to NGT directions dated November 24, 2025, CPCB sought information from the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) on December 18, 2025. On the same day, the CGWA also sought inputs from CPCB.
CPCB replied on January 6, 2026 that it had no inputs on the issue of land subsidence linked to groundwater depletion. This was stated in a response on February 16, 2026.
The matter arose from a suo motu application registered on the basis of a news report titled Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai: Why our metros are going under, published in the newspaper The Times of India (Kolkata) on November 13, 2025. The article cited satellite data from 2015-2023 indicating that India’s five major metropolitan cities were subsiding by more than 5 centimetres per year in certain areas.
CPCB noted that groundwater quality monitoring is carried out comprehensively by the Central Ground Water Board. It also monitors groundwater quality under the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) at 1,271 locations across the country.
On February 16, 2026, the NGT directed the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to file a further progress report on the by Shivam Enclave Colony in Greater Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, on the Hindon floodplain. The State of Uttar Pradesh was also directed to file a status report at least one week before the next hearing on May 22, 2026.
In a status report filed on February 12, 2026, GNIDA stated that following the NGT order of January 19, 2026, it had sought police assistance on February 2, 2026 for further demolition. However, police personnel could not be provided on the scheduled date.
Despite the absence of police support on February 6, 2026, GNIDA proceeded with demolition using three backhoe loaders, dumpers and field staff, supported by its own security personnel. Approximately 10,000 square metres of encroached land were cleared.
According to the report, out of a total encroached area of 100,000 square metres, around 70,000 square metres have now been freed.
Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh submitted that police support could not be provided on one occasion due to excessive VIP movement, but assured the tribunal that police assistance would be made available upon request. The NGT directed both GNIDA and the state government to file further progress reports at least one week before the next hearing.
The application before the NGT concerns allegations that Shivam Enclave Colony is discharging untreated sewage and wastewater into the Hindon river in violation of environmental norms. The colony is located on the Hindon floodplain.