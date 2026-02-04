Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 2, 2026)

Heavy metal contamination in Kanpur, Fatehpur

Chromium levels were found to be above the permissible limit in blood samples collected from the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

This was stated in the action taken report of February 2, 2026 submitted by the District Magistrate, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The matter is related to chromium dumps, groundwater contamination and health issues in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur.

The report was in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order of November 25, 2025.

The report gave information regarding cluster based blood sample survey under the guidance of Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical (GSVM) College, Kanpur Nagar and All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. A meeting was convened at GSVM College on January 8, 2026 in the presence of representatives of the Medical College and the chief medical officer (CMO) of the districts, wherein standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting Phase-I of the cluster-based sample survey across the three districts was prepared.

As per the prescribed SOP, Phase-I of the survey is to be conducted in the pre-identified areas of the districts with the technical assistance of GSVM College. From each cluster, 30 households would be selected, and from each household, two blood samples would be collected — one from a child below 5 years of age and one from an adult above 18 years of age. As per the SOP, health camps would continue to be organised in all three districts for clinical assessment, treatment and awareness of the affected population. In case any person is found symptomatic, necessary treatment and follow-up would be undertaken at GSVM college.

In the affected areas of the three districts, a total of 26 health camps were organised during the month of January 2026, wherein 1,173 patients were screened. The principal of GSVM Medical College informed that the medical college has sufficient space for the establishment of a heavy metals testing laboratory. Further proceedings for establishment of the laboratory are under process.

CMO, Kanpur Nagar stated that eight identified areas comprising 17 clusters have been finalised. From these clusters, blood samples are proposed to be collected from 1,020 individuals across 510 households.

The report said that during Phase-I of the survey, between January 19-29, 2026, a total of 586 blood samples had been collected and sent for testing to the RML Institute, Lucknow. Out of the samples sent, results of 233 samples have been received.

The findings indicated that chromium levels were found to be above the permissible limit in 215 samples, while both chromium and mercury levels were found to be exceeded in four samples and both chromium and lead levels were found to be exceeded in 10 samples.

The report stated that in compliance with the directions of NGT and the expert recommendations of the Director, AIIMS a proposal has been prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur for conducting a cluster-based sample survey and mapping in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat and Fatehpur. The survey aims to assess contaminants present in surface water, groundwater, industrial effluents, soil and ambient air.

In Phase-I, sampling and mapping would be undertaken in the pre-identified affected areas of the three districts. In Phase-II, the survey would be extended to the remaining areas, thereby covering the districts comprehensively.

Upon completion, IIT Kanpur would also undertake GIS-based regional contaminant mapping. Under Phase-I, approximately 100 surface water samples, 300 groundwater samples, 300 soil samples and 100 ambient air samples would be collected and analysed from each of the three districts.

Phase-I of the study is expected to require approximately six months after budgetary allocation. Phase-II would require an additional period of six to twelve months, depending upon the scale of further sampling and analysis, to be finalized after evaluation of Phase-I result.

Further, IIT Kanpur would provide information on comprehensive environmental database for the three districts, identification of heavy metal contamination zones, soil fertility and degradation mapping, air quality and air pollution maps, GIS-based contamination maps and recommendations on mitigation and adaptation measures.

IIT Kanpur has proposed an estimated budget of Rs 2,65,50,000. The District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat, January 6, 2026 has forwarded the proposal to the Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department, Lucknow. The same was forwarded to the Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Lucknow for obtaining the necessary financial approval.

Further, out of five sewage treatment plants (STP) whose effluent discharge was tested by IIT Kanpur, only the 210 MLD Bingawan STP was found non-compliant, as it was not meeting the prescribed chemical oxygen demand standards, and a timeline for compliance up to January 31, 2026 was accordingly provided.

It was further submitted that the project manager, Ganga Pollution Control Unit, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Kanpur, vide letter January 29, 2026, informed that based on the results of January 13, 2026 test conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and January 27, 2026 test conducted by IIT Kanpur, the effluent discharge of the STP is now within the prescribed norms and STP has achieved compliance.

Gaya interception, diversion & STP scheme

All necessary steps are being taken expeditiously for implementation of the Gaya Interception and Diversion and STP scheme in accordance with NGT directions and environmental norms.

The delay in finalisation of the detailed project report (DPR) is on account of the mandatory third party appraisal process being undertaken by IIT Kharagpur as directed by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which is now at an advanced stage.

This was stated in the affidavit filed by the Project Officer cum Deputy Director, Urban Development and Housing Department, Bihar, January 31, 2026 before the NGT. The matter related to interception and diversion and sewage treatment plant (STP) schemes for Gaya town in Bihar.

The report said that with respect to the concretization of Salempur Pine, the pine flows through ward numbers 47, 48 and 49 of the Gaya Municipal Corporation.

The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) being the executing agency for the project, has already included the area comprising the wards through which Salempur Kachha Pine flows in the detailed project report (DPR) of Gaya Interception and Diversion and STP scheme under Namami Gange Programme in Bihar. The Gaya Municipal Corporation has issued the requisite no objection certificate for the work to BUIDCO on April 30, 2025.

The Director (Project) National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), August 12, 2025 requested the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur to conduct an independent third party appraisal of the DPR for interception and diversion and STP schemes for Gaya town in Bihar.

A team from IIT Kharagpur conducted spot inspections during the first week of November 2025. However, the inspection and appraisal report from IIT Kharagpur is yet to be received by the department. Subsequently, the team from IIT Kharagpur led by AK Gupta, Professor in Environmental Engineering, submitted their observations on the Draft DPR for "Preparation of Detailed Project Report of Gaya Interception and Diversion and STP Scheme under Namami Gange in Bihar" vide email, November 17, 2025 to the Director (Project), NMCG.

A copy of the observations has also been forwarded to the Urban Development and Housing Department, Bihar. Upon perusal of the observations made by the IIT Kharagpur team, it was evident that certain deficiencies have been identified in the DPR. The team has recommended incorporation of their observations and submission of a revised DPR at the earliest. With respect to the Gaya STP construction project, the department is regularly monitoring the progress through the executing agency, BUIDCO.

As soon as administrative approval and expenditure sanction is obtained from NMCG, the executing agency BUIDCO would immediately initiate the tender process. After publication of tender, approximately 24 months would be required for completion of construction work. Thus, the entire procedure from obtaining administrative approval to completion of construction is estimated to require approximately 36 months.