Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 20, 2026)

Pollution by plastic bottle caps

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), February 20, 2026, heard the application on the issue of pollution caused by the plastic bottle caps used extensively in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that though all the plastic bottles are collected but their plastic caps which are detachable from the bottles are not collected and they cause environmental pollution. He added that in other countries, the plastic cap of the bottle is attached to the bottle so that it is collected along with the bottle called “tethered caps” as they are not separated from the bottle.

The NGT directed notice to be issued to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); Coca-Cola India; Bisleri International; Hindustan Unilever; Pepsico India Holding among others. The respondents have to file their response at least one week before the next date of hearing.

An issue concerning plastic waste collection and regulation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) regime is already pending before the tribunal. The court ordered both matters to be listed on February 26, 2026.

Air pollution in Bhopal

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (central bench), February 18, 2026, said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has been started by the Government of India in 2019 for taking up effective action to mitigate the air pollution in non-attainment cities of the country, with the objective of reducing air pollution by 20-30 per cent by 2024. Funds are required to be spent on dust management, solid waste management, traffic management, air quality monitoring.

The NGT wanted to know the details of funds received from the Government of India under the scheme, along with details of expenditure on various items during the last five years. “There is an urgent need to have a critical review of the various activities undertaken till now under the above said scheme and for adoption of new methods/technologies to make the above said scheme effective and meaningful to achieve desired results.”

The tribunal directed the Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation, to file a separate compliance report in this regard before the next date of hearing on March 18, 2026.

It added that the presence of the Collector, Bhopal and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation through the Commissioner was essential for just and proper adjudication of substantial environmental questions involved in the case.

The court asked the authorities to file compliance reports as regards strict implementation of GRAP and its periodical review by the High Level Committee. No response/compliance has been filed by the Collector, Bhopal and Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation in compliance of the NGT order, January 7, 2026.

The court expressed displeasure regarding such non-compliance and directed the Collector, Bhopal and Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation to submit response/compliance report within two weeks. The matter has been listed for March 18, 2026.

Borewells in Delhi

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Model Town, Delhi assured the NGT on February 20, 2026, that requisite action would be taken to see that illegal borewells are not operational.

Counsel for SDM Civil Lines and SDM Saraswati Vihar submitted that four borewells in Shakti Nagar have been sealed. Though a stand has been taken that borewells have been sealed but photographs reveal that sealing was not done properly and borewells could be operated very conveniently without removing the seal.

The counsel for SDM, Model Town submitted that the four borewells would be sealed by removing the submersible pump and by plugging the borewell with concrete and this would be completed within two weeks. NGT directed the SDM, Model Town to submit further report in the matter within three weeks.

The matter related to borewells operating illegally in parts of Delhi (Rohini and Shakti Nagar). The application was disposed of by the NGT order, January 28, 2025 wherein the court directed the SDM of the concerned area to look into the matter and do the needful without any unnecessary delay.