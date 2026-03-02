Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 25, 2026)

Keep tourism activities in Lakshadweep within carrying capacity: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 19, 2026 directed Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) that all tourism related activities must be undertaken within the overall carrying capacity of the islands and with adequate environmental safeguards.

The Lakshadweep islands, including Bangaram is a tiny atoll island in Lakshadweep, having pristine beaches, turquoise lagoons, and rich marine life. Thus, it is essential that utmost care and adequate environmental safeguards are taken by all concerned to protect its fragile ecosystem said the bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana.

The number of tents at Bangaram Island, Thinnakara Island (north), and Thinnakara Island (south) should be strictly restricted in accordance with the carrying capacity of the respective islands.

The Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee (LPCC) should conduct a comprehensive inspection and submit a detailed compliance report covering each of the conditions prescribed in the consent to establish and consent to operate given to Praveg Ltd.

Constant vigil on the operations of the tent cities and the overall environmental conditions of the islands must be ensured by the District Collector, Kavaratti; Lakshadweep Pollution Control Committee; Department of Forest & Environment, Lakshdweep; and the Lakshadweep Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

The tribunal also issued directions to the entity operating/maintaining the tent cities in Lakshadweep islands to ensure that all activities are carried out in full compliance with the prescribed environmental norms and statutory conditions, and that regular compliance report, as stipulated by the LPCC are duly submitted to the LPCC. The entity should also place compliance reports in the public domain.

The operator needs to ensure that plastic waste, e-waste, and other solid waste transported to authorised entities are processed and disposed of in accordance with law. A compliance report also should be filed on the company's website and also submitted to the LPCC.

A third party environmental audit should be undertaken every six months and reports submitted along with action taken reports and geo-tagged photographs to the LPCC and also placed on the company's website.

A checklist/guidelines in consultation with LPCC should be prepared for the occupants of the tent houses to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. This should include prohibition of single-use plastics and prevention of littering of waste, food packages. The provision of a reasonable security deposit by the guests / occupants at the time of check-in, to be returned upon compliance with the environmental guidelines at the time of check-out, could also be considered, the court said.

The District Collector, Kavaratti was directed to ensure that the direction issued to Praveg Limited and other companies are complied with.

LTDC Ltd was directed to undertake drone surveys of the entire island at six-month intervals. In addition, structured and periodic environmental sanitation and restoration drives should be conducted at appropriate intervals to maintain ecological integrity.

Any instances of environmental degradation or non-compliance detected during such surveys or drives should be promptly rectified, and appropriate remedial measures should be undertaken without delay.

The matter pertained to improper waste management practices allegedly being carried out by M/s. Praveg Limited on Bangaram Island.

Promotion of sustainable agriculture in Ladakh

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW), in its report to NGT February 20, 2026, stated that comprehensive and sustained efforts are underway to combat the climate crisis, promote sustainable agriculture and protect natural resources in an environmentally responsible manner in Ladakh.

An application was filed highlighting environmental concerns arising from climate change, rapid urbanisation, tourism pressure, water scarcity, glacier retreat, and ecological degradation in Ladakh.

The MoAFW report talked about the Soil Health & Fertility component of the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY). The government has been promoting the judicious and balanced use of fertilizers, including secondary and micronutrients, in conjunction with organic manures and bio-fertilizers. The Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme has been implemented since 2014-15 to ensure improvement in soil fertility, productivity, and agricultural sustainability.

In Ladakh, under the 2014-15 Soil Health & Fertility scheme, 4,997 SHCs have been generated / issued to the farmers and during the current financial year of 2025-26, 450 SHCs have been generated against a target of 900 SHCs. A fund of Rs.0.95 crore has been released for the implementation of various components of the scheme.

Out of three sanctioned static soil testing labs (STL), two static STLs have been established and 12 village-level STLs have also been sanctioned. Demonstration and trainings numbering 348 and 108 farmer trainings have also been organised for awareness of the scheme, 1,200 hectare area under the promotion of micronutrients and 25 hectare area of reclamation of soil have also been covered under the scheme.

Under the School Soil Health Programme of the Soil Health and Fertility Scheme of PM RKVY, 17 schools have been registered.

Regarding organic farming in Ladakh, 10,000 hectares of land have been converted to organic farming, benefiting 18,929 farmers under the scheme. Since 2015-16, a total of Rs 541.85 lakhs (central share) has been released to Ladakh under the PKVY scheme. The distribution of drought-resistant crop varieties in Ladakh is underway to address declining water availability due to climate change.

Waste management in Indirapuram, Uttar Pradesh

NGT February 23, 2026 directed Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) to meticulously ensure the compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 (SWM Rules, 2016) in Indirapuram. Directions were also given for placing dustbins at regular interval in the GMC where solid waste is generated to prevent its littering and clean those dustbins at regular intervals. GMC has been directed to file the status and action taken report within two months.

The applicant allege that Indirapuram area has become a dumping ground for municipal solid waste and the sides of the roads are being encroached upon and waste water regularly flows on the road and into the storm water drains. The applicant has alleged improper and ineffective implementation of the SWM Rules 2016. In support of the allegation, the applicant has placed on record the photographs.

Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in its report, February 21, 2026 disclosed the status of the 17 locations which were inspected by the officials of the UPPCB on February 12, 2026. Counsel for the GMC submitted that adequate action has been taken for clearing all the sites and for ensuring that no solid waste lies littered in any area.