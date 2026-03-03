Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 27, 2026)

On February 25, 2026, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Patna High Court’s decision to uphold the Bihar government’s construction of an embankment along the Sikrahna river in West Champaran.

The High Court, “knowing fully well the limits of the writ courts in such matters which essentially require indulgence by an expert body”, had declined to entertain the matter.

The Supreme Court agreed with the High Court’s view that “the construction of embankment falls within the domain of experts/consultants and the authorities”. It asked the petitioners to raise their concerns before the relevant authorities and stakeholders and disposed of the petition.

Before construction of the embankment began — for which Rs 239 crore was sanctioned — private respondents had approached the High Court through a writ petition. They identified themselves as agriculturists and fisherfolk residing in villages along the Sikrahna riverbanks, whose homes and cultivable lands lie between the active river channel and the proposed embankment alignment.

They contended that the proposed alignment, based on an old technical report, would displace villagers living along the riverbank and submerge habitations and agricultural land. They also argued that the project had been undertaken without a fresh technical assessment, environmental impact assessment, social impact study, or any rehabilitation or resettlement plan.