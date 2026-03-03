Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 27, 2026)

Supreme Court declines to halt Sikrahna river embankment project in Bihar
NGT directs Delhi government to expedite Yamuna flood plain demarcation
Supreme Court seeks clear timeline for sewage treatment plant in Khoda, Ghaziabad
On February 25, 2026, the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Patna High Court’s decision to uphold the Bihar government’s along the Sikrahna river in West Champaran.
The High Court, “knowing fully well the limits of the writ courts in such matters which essentially require indulgence by an expert body”, had declined to entertain the matter.
The Supreme Court agreed with the High Court’s view that “the construction of embankment falls within the domain of experts/consultants and the authorities”. It asked the petitioners to raise their concerns before the relevant authorities and stakeholders and disposed of the petition.
Before construction of the embankment began — for which Rs 239 crore was sanctioned — private respondents had approached the High Court through a writ petition. They identified themselves as agriculturists and fisherfolk residing in villages along the Sikrahna riverbanks, whose homes and cultivable lands lie between the active river channel and the proposed embankment alignment.
They contended that the proposed alignment, based on an old technical report, would displace villagers living along the riverbank and submerge habitations and agricultural land. They also argued that the project had been undertaken without a fresh technical assessment, environmental impact assessment, social impact study, or any rehabilitation or resettlement plan.
On February 27, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to re-examine steps taken to and to expedite ground-level demarcation, following receipt of details from the Survey of India.
The tribunal directed the GNCTD to file a fresh report within two weeks, setting out a reasonably shorter timeline for completing the exercise.
The petitions before the NGT concern demarcation of the Yamuna flood plain along the 22 kilometre stretch in Delhi from Wazirabad to Palla.
The Central Water and Power Research Station has been tasked with conducting a scientific assessment of the impact on the flood plain area in the Delhi region.
The NGT noted that in other States, ground truthing, pillar placement and ground-level demarcation were completed expeditiously after receiving details from the Survey of India.
On February 24, 2026, the Supreme Court directed the State of Uttar Pradesh and its officers to ensure that land earmarked for a , is cleared of encroachments so that the plant can be established within the shortest possible timeframe.
The court directed that an affidavit be filed indicating the schedule for completion.
The matter concerns the establishment of a 66 MLD (million litres per day) capacity STP in Khoda Nagar Palika, district Ghaziabad.
According to a report submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government, the executive officer of Khoda Nagar Palika Parishad, by letter dated February 13, 2026, handed over 16,000 square metres of land — purchased from the Noida Authority — to the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Urban) for the project.
During demarcation of the STP site, a dispute arose after residents along one side of the land demanded a road. The district administration is in the process of resolving the issue. The report stated that once the dispute is resolved, construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within 24 months.
The Supreme Court observed that in its previous order dated December 3, 2025, it had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit specifying the time schedule for setting up the STP. However, the affidavit filed failed to address this aspect. The court further noted that the affidavit did not disclose why a claim for a road had been raised over land that had already been earmarked and handed over for the STP.