Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 3, 2026)

Railway bridge across Ganga without NMCG permission

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) January 30, 2026 expressed displeasure on the action to be taken by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on the construction of railway bridge between Daraganj and Jhunsi, which is stated to be on the floodplain of River Ganga and across the river.

The Railways had not obtained the prior approval of NMCG in terms of River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection And Management) Authorities Order 2016.

NMCG had filed the action taken report January 29, 2026, stating that in accordance with the principles of natural justice, the project director of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has been provided an opportunity of hearing before taking the final decision.

The reply reflects that the NMCG is intending to take action only against the project director of RVNL, which is the executing agency for the construction of the bridge, the court noted.

In fact, the officials responsible for taking the decision and proceeding further with the construction of the bridge in violation of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 without obtaining prior permission of the NMCG are required to be identified for appropriate action.

That apart, it was the responsibility of the Head of the District Level Committee under the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 to ensure that the 2016 order is not violated within his district, the order said.

The NMCG has not placed on record any communication to those responsible for taking such a decision and proceeding with the same without complying with the requirement of 2016 order. The matter has been adjourned on several dates and replies have been filed, but the above fact has not been disclosed.

From the stand of the NMCG on record, it is apparent that no such communication has been sent or action has been initiated to identify such an officer, stated the bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

NGT directed NMCG to do the needful in terms of the observations made and submit the report at least one week before the next date of hearing, April 23, 2026.

Case background: NMCG had sent a letter, May 1, 2023 to the District Magistrate / Chairman of the District Ganga Committee. Thereafter, a reminder was sent and field inquiry was done. Based on this, a report was submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and on November 6, 2023, NMCG wrote to the district magistrate to put on hold the construction of the railway bridge project and obtain approval / no objection certificate from the NMCG.

The general manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd had submitted an application on March 1, 2024, seeking permission from the NMCG. NMCG in its reply, November 11, 2024 had stated that a cell constituted with NMCG members, Central Water Commission, Central Pollution Control Board and Uttar Pradesh, SMCG had held the meeting on October 28, 2024.

Thereafter the NMCG informed the tribunal that the committee had examined the matter and taken a view that a post facto approval for construction disputed in the matter cannot be granted.

Status of groundwater in India

Expressing displeasure at the report filed by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) on the status of groundwater in India, NGT January 30, 2026 said the report is vague. The information sought, such as district-wise details of units in over-exploited area of states, was not provided.

With regard to criteria for permitting developmental activities / infrastructure in over-exploited / stressed areas, no information has been provided. When asked, it was informed that the respective state ground water regulatory bodies have laid down the criteria and accorded permissions. Similar is the position with regard to other information also.

When enquired about the constitution of state-level groundwater regulatory bodies, it was informed that only few states have constituted while majority of others are yet to be formed. The counsel was unable to provide information with regard to the functioning, staff and discharge of duties by the state / UT-level groundwater regulating authorities.

With regard to steps taken to regulate extraction in over-exploited / stressed areas, the counsel for CGWA highlighted the provisions of notification issued by CGWA on September 24, 2020. As per the said notification, the extraction in over-exploited areas is regulated in various sectors, including agriculture, commercial, industrial by the concerned authorities.

It was not clear if the provision of the notifications such as audit report for commercial use, periodic no objection certificates are published. Since several states have not formed the regulatory agencies it is not clear if the provisions of the said notification are implemented. CGWA was unable to inform the environmental compensation/penalties imposed by the state level ground water authorities so far on violating units.

In the recent report of Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2024 it was indicated that most parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh, where most of the area is highly exploited, show increase of various chemicals / heavy metals such as salinisation, fluoride contamination.

In view of the seriousness of the issue which affects large part of the country, where the danger of depleting ground water is a major concern, further aggravated by the climate change issues, NGT directed CGWA to file a report providing specific information in respect of each of the points as sought vide order, April 28, 2025 and also with regard to the constitution of the state level / UT ground water regulatory authorities indicating the timelines of constitution if they have not been formed so far, along with details of EC / penalties imposed by each of the state / UT ground water authority, before the next date of hearing, April 23, 2026.

The application was registered suo moto on the basis of the news item published in Hindustan Times, October 26, 2023. As per the said news report, some areas in the Indo gangetic region are experiencing groundwater depletion in its entire north western region and is predicted to experience critically low ground water availability by 2025.

Illegal sand mining on Yamuna in Ghaziabad village

NGT January 30, 2026 directed the appointment of a joint committee to look into the complaint of illegal sand mining in Nauraspur village, Loni, Ghaziabad on River Yamuna. The joint committee would comprise representatives of the Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board; National Mission for Clean Ganga; Regional office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Lucknow and the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The Joint Committee was directed to visit the site, ascertain the correctness of allegations about illegal mining, find out the compliance of the environmental clearance conditions of the miners and suggest punitive and remedial measures. Let the exercise be completed by the Joint Committee within a period of eight weeks and the status / action taken report be submitted immediately thereafter, said the order.

The applicant said that illegal mining was in progress in Yamuna in Pachara village and Nauraspur. The applicant has also alleged that the illegal sand mining is in progress by the miners in violation of the environmental clearance conditions and in blatant violation of the environmental norms. The applicant in support of his submission has relied upon the photographs placed on record. The applicant has also filed the newspaper report in support of the submission relating to illegal mining.

Applicant submitted that though the complaints were made to the authorities but no action has been taken. NGT directed notice to be issued to the Directorate of Mining and Geology, Uttar Pradesh; Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board; State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Uttar Pradesh among others.