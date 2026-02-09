Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 6, 2026)

Lalitpur stone crusher

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 5, 2026, directed response to be submitted by the state of Uttar Pradesh (through the Principal Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change) regarding the allegations of a stone crusher violating environmental norms operating in Chhilla village of Lalitpur district.

The tribunal also directed submission of response from the Lalitpur district magistrate (DM); Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Tridev Stone Crusher. The NGT also directed a joint committee to be constituted to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action. Accordingly, a joint committee was comprised of representatives from the UPPCB and the Lalitpur DM. The committee has been directed to meet within two weeks, undertake visits to the site, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law.

The application stated that the stone crusher uses excessive quantities of explosives by drilling into the ground to break stone, due to which vibrations are caused in the land. As a result, cracks have already appeared in the school building and residential houses, which may lead to loss of life and property.

Furthermore, the crusher is being operated in the open, due to which flying dust causes breathing problems for the people. The distance of the crusher from the state highway is only 210 metres.

Meerut tree felling

The NGT took up the matter of illegal cutting of a large number of trees in Meerut College campus and the adjoining Jafra Wale Bagh on February 5, 2026.

The tribunal directed a joint committee to be constituted with direction to verify the factual position, suggest appropriate remedial measures and to send copies of its report to the concerned authorities for taking appropriate action in accordance with environmental laws/norms applicable to the activity in question.

NGT also directed a joint committee to be constituted comprising representatives of UPPCB; the Meerut DM and the Meerut divisional forest officer. It directed them to meet within two weeks, undertake visits to the site, verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action by following due course of law.

The court asked the panel to submit its report within one month to it and also send a copy to the concerned authorities who would be bound to take appropriate action in accordance with law and principles of natural justice and submit an action taken report.

An application was filed before the NGT regarding illegal felling of thousands of green trees in Meerut College campus and the adjoining Jafra Wale Bagh. According to reports, the secretary of the managing committee of Meerut College has illegally cut down and sold over 100 lush trees from the college campus and over 1,000 trees from the Jaffra Garden associated with the college.

The applicant, Vijit Taliyan, also attached copies of a complaint made to the Meerut DM and newspaper clippings in support of the averments made in the application.

Satara solid waste management

The principal bench of the NGT on February 5, 2026, directed that the application of illegal solid waste management in Umbraj village of Maharashtra’s Satara district be transferred to the western bench of Pune. The case would be listed before the western bench on February 25, 2026.

The applicant said solid waste is being dumped near residential areas in the village. The waste is being burned in open spaces, causing smoke and foul smell to enter their homes, which is seriously affecting their health. Dead animals and poultry waste from the village are also being dumped by the Gram Panchayat in the same area. Despite repeated complaints, no remedial action has been taken.