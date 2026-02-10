Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (February 9, 2026)

Brick kiln near school, residential area in Lucknow

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) February 5, 2026 directed the constitution of a joint committee comprising representatives of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and district magistrate of Lucknow to look into the allegations of air pollution caused by Kesari brick field, located in Gram Mampur Bana in Nagar panchayat and Bakshi Ka Talab. The committee was ordered to verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action.

The court also directed response from Uttar Pradesh through principal secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Uttar Pradesh; District Magistrate, Lucknow; UPPCB and Kesri Brick field.

The application stated that the brick field is situated amid a densely populated area. On the east side, it is near Mampur Bana village with a population of about 4,500 and Saraswati Shishu Mandir school, where around 150 children study, and on the west side, it is near Bana village with a population of around 6,000, as well as the primary and middle schools, where around 300 children are receiving education.

The brick kiln is located some 150 metres away from the village / school, which is in violation of the prescribed norms. The low chimneys of the kiln continuously emit toxic gases and black smoke, yet its operation continues uninterrupted. The Uttar Pradesh Government has issued directions regarding the operation of brick kilns, stating they should not be located in areas that violate the prescribed layout and distance norms.

The brick kiln operations involve large trucks, tractors and JCBs passing through the area. This poses a risk to the safety of school children. The district administration was well aware of the illegal operations of the kiln, but the authorities continue to ignore the issue.

NGT shifts Bhopal college sewage discharge case to Central Zone Bench

The case of discharge of sewage water into agricultural fields by Mansarovar Dental & Ayurvedic Medical College, Kolar Road, Bhopal was directed by the principal bench of NGT, February 9, 2026 to be transferred to the central zone bench of NGT at Bhopal. This was because the "place of accrual of cause of action lies within jurisdiction of the Central Zone Bench". The court would next hear the case on March 12, 2026.

The application stated that polluted water flows through the fields and via a small channel in Apni Milan colony, reaches Fortune Estate Colony and the ISKCON temple of Kolar. Through the small drain-like canal, approximately 130 acres of land of Hinotiya Alam are irrigated, and vegetables, wheat, rice are grown on this land and reach nearly 20 per cent of the population of the Kolar area.

The application further stated that around 700 students and staff reside in the college whose entire human waste is directly mixed into the water. The same contaminated water reaches the people of Kolar through fields, vegetables and foodgrains. The borewell water of nearby colonies such as Ruby Bhagwan State and Apni Milan Colony has become completely contaminated, which citizens are compelled to use for drinking and domestic purposes, as these colonies are not connected to the tap water supply scheme.

Due to use of polluted water, the number of cancer, malaria, stomach-related diseases, and other infectious disease patients in this area has been continuously increasing over the past one year.

Waterbody encroachment in Fulhera village, Deoria

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has no information regarding the status of a pokhari (waterbody) in Fulhera village, Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, stated the report of CPCB in compliance to NGT order of November 14, 2025.

The CPCB had taken up the matter with UPPCB December 8, 2025 and January 7, 2026, seeking status report in the matter. The response from UPPCB is awaited. The subject matter of enforcement to stop illegal encroachment, construction and occupation of a pond comes under the purview of local bodies and state authorities. "No specific information regarding the subject matter is available" with the CPCB due to non-receipt of status report from UPPCB.

The matter related to allegations of illegal encroachment, construction and occupation of a pond area in village Fulhera which according to the applicant (Ram Lal Singh) is classified in the government and revenue records as Pokhari.The applicant further submitted that such pond in village Fulehra is not merely water reservoirs but repositories of biodiversity, traditional knowledge and cultural heritage.

Further, it was stated that some people have encroached upon the waterbody and have raised illegal constructions. The applicant has also levelled allegations of inaction by concerned authorities which have emboldened encroachers and land mafias across the state, who are targeting ponds, johards and other common waterbodies with impunity.

The CPCB report, February 5, 2026 submitted that Indicative Guidelines for Restoration of Water Bodies in compliance with the directions of the NGT's order, May 10, 2019 (Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi Vs Union of India & Others). CPCB has requested all state pollution control boards / pollution control committees to formulate their action plans for restoration of water bodies in their respective states / UTs vide letter, June 18, 2019.