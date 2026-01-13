Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 12, 2026)

The question that arises is whether the geo-bags containing sand placed in the Budhi Gandak river stream during the construction of the bridge, along with other construction waste, were required to be removed after completion of the bridge, observed Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi on January 9, 2026 .

The only possible answer to the above question is in the affirmative: the geo-bags containing sand placed in the river stream during the construction of the bridge, as well as other construction waste, were required to be removed after the completion of the bridge.

If the geo-bags containing sand placed in the river stream during the construction of the bridge and other construction waste were not removed after completion of the bridge, remedial action for their removal was required to be taken immediately, without wasting any further time and without waiting for directions from the court.

“We are unable to accept the submission that the flow of the river was not affected and the river was continuing to flow and therefore no action was required to be taken,” the court stated.

The mere fact that the Budhi Gandak river continues to flow through the obstructions does not provide any valid justification for the non-removal of the geo-bags in question and other construction waste. It follows that the replies and responses filed by the District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, and the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) “overlooked the constitutional obligation of the State and its instrumentalities,” the order said.

The court directed the respondents to take all requisite remedial measures for the removal of the geo-bags filled with sand or soil that were placed around each pillar to prevent water from entering the base, as well as all island-like formations that developed on either side of the bridge around the pillars and have since been covered with grasses and wild vegetation, and all plastic bags lying in the riverbed or river stream, within two months.

It was further cautioned that while removing the geo-bags in question and other construction waste, the structural safety of the pillars must be ensured, and bottom sediments should be kept intact during the removal process.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its order dated January 9, 2026, appreciated the efforts made by the applicants, Vikash Kumar Pathak and Devavrat Kumar Sahani, for the protection and improvement of the environment, and acknowledged the energy, time and expenses incurred by them in bringing the matter to the notice of the tribunal for remedial action.