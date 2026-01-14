Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 13, 2026)

Cleaning of River Ami

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said January 12, 2026 the report of the Joint Committee has not addressed the relevant issues regarding discharge of untreated industrial effluent and untreated sewage in River Ami, which is a tributary of River Ganga.

The joint committee was directed to look into all relevant aspects and submit a detailed report with respect to due compliance with the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act of 1986 by the industrial units and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 by the respondents (Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority among others) and file an additional report within a month.

Keeping in mind the facts and circumstances of the case, the court directed the presence of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for just and proper adjudication of the “substantial environmental questions involved in the case”.

Illegal housing construction in Haridwar

NGT January 12, 2026 directed a response from Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board on allegations of illegal constructions being carried out in the project Mantra Happy Homes Group Housing, Haridwar. The Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority was also asked to file their response and the case has been next scheduled for hearing for April 7, 2026.

The map sanctioned was for 170 flats and 68 plots, with the designated green park area of 2,202.70 square metres. But subsequently, in collusion with the concerned authority, the project proponent revised the sanctioned plan and increased the number of flats to 272 without any proportionate increase in the land area, whereas less than half of the area exists at the site, the application said.

The consent to establish was granted by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board subject to developing the three-tier green belt, installing a functional sewage treatment plant and obtaining the CTO but the project proponent has not complied with the conditions and possession of the flats have been handed over to buyers in December 2017, even before CTO was granted.

The CTO / CCA has expired in March 2020 and has not been renewed thereafter. Complaints were also made about illegal borewell and encroachment on the green area. Even though environmental compensation has been imposed by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, it has not been recovered till now. Further, the project area exceeds 20,000 square metres. but the environmental clearance has not been obtained in terms of the EIA Notification, 2006, stated the complaint before the NGT.

Cleaning of Balaghat waterbody

The Municipal Council Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh has been making all efforts to clear the Devi talab of encroachment and solid waste. This was stated in the action taken report submitted January 13, 2026 by the Municipal Council in compliance of the NGT order of October 10, 2025.

According to the report, notices have been issued to three parties who have constructed structures over the nallah going towards the waterbody. With respect to other encroachments, it was submitted that the land in question, wherein Devi Talab is situated is disputed in terms of its claimants and owners.

However, in order to channelise the inflow of untreated water into the waterbody, a detailed project report has been prepared and a work order has also been issued for channelisation of the untreated water. The major work regarding cleaning around the waterbody has been done.

Various litigations have taken place regarding the waterbody before NGT as well and accordingly, in order to seek clarification regarding ownership of the land, a detailed letter has been written by Municipal Council Balaghat to the sub-divisional magistrate on January 8, 2026.