Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 14, 2026)

Taking serious note of a newspaper report stating that more than 1.5 million trees are likely to be cut in 2026 in Madhya Pradesh for various projects, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on directed authorities to file their responses. The NGT said the matter indicated possible violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.
The tribunal sought responses from the director general of forests, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); the principal chief conservator of forests, Madhya Pradesh; the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Madhya Pradesh; and the Integrated Regional Office, Bhopal, MoEF&CC. All respondents have been directed to file their replies at least one week before the next date of hearing, March 9, 2026.
According to a news article published in the news website on January 8, 2026, more than 1.5 million trees aged between 50 and 100 years are proposed to be cut in Madhya Pradesh for various projects, including road construction, coal block development and other construction activities, particularly in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and other locations, including Singrauli.
The report also stated that in the Singrauli block, 35,000 trees have already been cut across 1,397.54 hectares of forest land. Of this, 1,335.35 hectares comprised dense forest, and a further 570,000 trees are proposed to be cut.
In Khandwa Kargol, 125,000 lakh trees are proposed to be felled for a railway project. In Vidisha, 25,000 trees are proposed to be cut for the Bhopal-Kanpur highway. In the Indore-Ujjain stretch, 3,000 trees are proposed to be cut. In Bhopal, 7,871 trees will be cut for a 10-lane road project. In Gwalior, 3,000 trees have already been cut and 6,700 more are proposed to be felled.
A joint inspection was conducted on June 20, 2025 by officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Faridabad, and the Regional Officer, Ballabgarh region, of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in the area of Dhauj, Faridabad, to verify complaints of illegal waste dumping. During the inspection, the team observed unauthorised excavation of earth and the subsequent illegal disposal and burial of solid waste at six locations.
According to information provided by local residents, the excavated sites were being filled with solid waste allegedly transported from the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram, and later capped with earth. It was also brought to the notice of the inspecting team that one of the landowners was reportedly planning to establish residential colonies on the site.
This was stated in a reply dated submitted by the deputy commissioner, Faridabad, to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Upon receipt of the joint inspection report, the matter was immediately taken up with the concerned departments, including the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and Gurugram; the Department of Mines and Geology; district town planner (enforcement); and the police department, for initiating necessary remedial, preventive and enforcement actions.
The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, was requested to convene a meeting of all stakeholder departments, which was held on December 2, 2025. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation Faridabad, Mines and Geology Department, Panchayati Raj Department, and the police department.
Following the meeting, field-level coordination was further strengthened. Revenue authorities, including the Naib Tehsildar, Dhauj, were directed to provide land ownership details, while the police department was instructed to assist in identifying individuals involved in unauthorised dumping activities.
The district administration has extended full cooperation to the HSPCB and other regulatory authorities, including sharing records, deploying local administrative support and facilitating enforcement action against erring landowners and waste handlers. The district administration is continuing to monitor the situation, and it was submitted that no fresh dumping of waste has been reported at the identified locations.
The MoEF&CC on filed an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal regarding the extension of timelines for thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emission norms.
The applicant had sought the quashing of a notification dated July 11, 2025, issued by the MoEF&CC. The ministry filed its affidavit in compliance with an NGT order dated November 20, 2025.
The same issue was under consideration before the Supreme Court, where the MoEF&CC had also filed an affidavit justifying the extension of timelines for compliance with SO₂ norms.
The Supreme Court, in its order dated April 2, 2025, noted that the Amicus Curiae had flagged the issue of 11 thermal power plants located within 300 kilometres of Delhi. The court observed: “We are concerned with compliance regarding SO₂ emission standards. There are two issues. The first is whether the categorisation of thermal power plants within a distance of 300 kilometres from Delhi can be changed. For that purpose, an amendment to Schedule I of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986 will be required. The second issue relates to the timelines for compliance with the SO₂ emission standards.”
The court also examined whether the timelines up to December 31, 2029, as stated in Schedule I, could be reduced. On both the classification of plants and the reduction of timelines, the Supreme Court sought a response from the MoEF&CC.
Pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court, the MoEF&CC filed a reply affidavit on August 12, 2025, stating that the July 11, 2025 notification was issued after due diligence and consideration of scientific reports and technical analyses undertaken by the Central Pollution Control Board, the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IIT Delhi, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.
The reports evaluated prevailing ambient SO₂ levels vis-à-vis the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and carried out a cost–benefit assessment of installing flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems. The notification incorporates the precautionary principle, mandates enhancement of stack heights in accordance with the notification dated August 30, 1980 in thermal power plants where installation of FGD systems is not recommended, and makes installation of FGD systems mandatory for all Category A thermal power plants.