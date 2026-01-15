Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 14, 2026)

Taking serious note of a newspaper report stating that more than 1.5 million trees are likely to be cut in 2026 in Madhya Pradesh for various projects, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 13, 2026 directed authorities to file their responses. The NGT said the matter indicated possible violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The tribunal sought responses from the director general of forests, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); the principal chief conservator of forests, Madhya Pradesh; the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Madhya Pradesh; and the Integrated Regional Office, Bhopal, MoEF&CC. All respondents have been directed to file their replies at least one week before the next date of hearing, March 9, 2026.

According to a news article published in the news website Dainik Bhaskar on January 8, 2026, more than 1.5 million trees aged between 50 and 100 years are proposed to be cut in Madhya Pradesh for various projects, including road construction, coal block development and other construction activities, particularly in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and other locations, including Singrauli.

The report also stated that in the Singrauli block, 35,000 trees have already been cut across 1,397.54 hectares of forest land. Of this, 1,335.35 hectares comprised dense forest, and a further 570,000 trees are proposed to be cut.

In Khandwa Kargol, 125,000 lakh trees are proposed to be felled for a railway project. In Vidisha, 25,000 trees are proposed to be cut for the Bhopal-Kanpur highway. In the Indore-Ujjain stretch, 3,000 trees are proposed to be cut. In Bhopal, 7,871 trees will be cut for a 10-lane road project. In Gwalior, 3,000 trees have already been cut and 6,700 more are proposed to be felled.