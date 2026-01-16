Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 15, 2026)
The National Green Tribunal has sought reports on an illegally operated open garbage depot in Jaipur, citing violations of solid waste management rules
The tribunal flagged risks to public health, groundwater contamination and aviation safety due to bird-strike hazards near Jaipur airport
In separate orders, the NGT constituted a committee to probe pollution allegations against a rice mill in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh
The tribunal also restrained construction of a red-category industrial unit within the prohibited buffer zone of a reserved forest in Rajasthan
The cases underscore persistent failures in environmental compliance, monitoring and enforcement
Illegally operated open garbage depot in Jaipur
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on directed Nagar Nigam Greater, Jaipur, to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and to further ensure that there is no open burning of solid waste in violation of environmental rules. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 30, 2026.
The matter relates to a site known as Rajasthan Housing Board land at Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO), Jaipur, spread over an area of 14,545.055 square metres, which is located adjacent to a residential area and has become a major source of pollution and health hazards since 2001. An illegally operated open garbage depot continues to exist at the site despite repeated complaints by residents to various authorities.
The application stated that illegal open dumping of garbage is being carried out at the site and that the facility lacks Consent to Operate, Consent to Establish and Environmental Clearance. It was further argued that the site is in close proximity to a tube well and a water tank maintained by the Public Health Engineering Department. These are the only sources of drinking water for residents of SFS Colony, Mansarovar, Jaipur, and the water sources are alleged to have been contaminated by hazardous waste lying openly in the residential area, making residents prone to life-threatening illnesses.
The continued operation of the garbage depot is of even graver concern for residents already suffering from life-threatening ailments and for senior citizens, due to the pollution caused by the facility. It was also stated that the site is located in very close proximity to the Jaipur International Airport, attracting large congregations of birds and creating a direct and catastrophic bird-strike risk, thereby endangering aviation safety.
Further submissions by counsel for the applicant stated that garbage is being openly burnt and disposed of in violation of environmental rules, causing health hazards and adverse impacts on human health.
Counsel for the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RPCB) submitted that members of a committee visited the site on January 10, 2026, and are in the process of finalising the inspection report. A short time was sought to file the report. The tribunal directed that the report be filed within three weeks.
The Collector, Jaipur; Nagar Nigam Greater, Jaipur; Central Pollution Control Board; Central Ground Water Board; and Ravi Travels also sought time to file their replies. The tribunal directed all responses to be filed within three weeks.
Pollution allegations against a rice mill in village Tekri, Balaghat
The NGT on directed the constitution of a two-member joint committee to examine allegations of pollution against a rice mill located in village Tekri, district Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.
The committee will comprise one representative each from the Collector, Balaghat, and the Member Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board. The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action-taken report within four weeks. The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board will act as the nodal agency for coordination and logistical support.
The grievance raised by the applicant is against the proprietor of Harsh Industries and Rice Mill, alleging that the operation of the unit has caused irreparable damage to the surrounding ecology and environment. It was submitted that the proprietor established the rice mill adjacent to a state highway at village Tekri, and that substantial ecological damage has resulted, including unauthorised cutting of trees, illegal excavation of land for levelling the site, and damage to reserve forest on government land, ultimately resulting in loss to wildlife.
It was further stated that waste generated by the rice mill has polluted a nearby river originating from the Gangulpura dam, and that waste material has been dumped into the river, obstructing its natural flow.
The rice mill unit is operating close to and adjacent to the state highway, and dust generated during the milling process is alleged to cause discomfort to highway users. It was also alleged that the unit has failed to obtain or comply with mandatory environmental clearances, consents and safeguards under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, rendering its operation illegal and unsustainable in law.
Red category unit in prohibited buffer area of Bada Magra-Gangarar reserved forest
No construction should take place within the prohibited buffer area of the Bada Magra–Gangarar reserved forest in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan, the central bench of the NGT directed on
The tribunal directed the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) and RIICO to ensure that no construction is carried out within the prohibited area. It further directed that, if any construction is found to be underway in the prohibited zone, necessary action should be initiated in accordance with the rules. The tribunal also directed the RSPCB to submit a further action-taken report within three weeks.
The matter relates to complaints regarding the illegal establishment of a red-category industrial unit, Ishan Copper Industries, within the prohibited buffer area of the Bada Magra-Gangarar reserved forest.
A committee comprising representatives of the district collector and the State Pollution Control Board was constituted and directed to submit a factual and action-taken report. Counsel for the applicant submitted that the committee found the industrial unit to be in violation of environmental norms and that construction was being carried out unauthorisedly within the prohibited area.