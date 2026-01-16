Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 15, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 12, 2026 directed Nagar Nigam Greater, Jaipur, to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and to further ensure that there is no open burning of solid waste in violation of environmental rules. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for March 30, 2026.

The matter relates to a site known as Rajasthan Housing Board land at Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO), Jaipur, spread over an area of 14,545.055 square metres, which is located adjacent to a residential area and has become a major source of pollution and health hazards since 2001. An illegally operated open garbage depot continues to exist at the site despite repeated complaints by residents to various authorities.

The application stated that illegal open dumping of garbage is being carried out at the site and that the facility lacks Consent to Operate, Consent to Establish and Environmental Clearance. It was further argued that the site is in close proximity to a tube well and a water tank maintained by the Public Health Engineering Department. These are the only sources of drinking water for residents of SFS Colony, Mansarovar, Jaipur, and the water sources are alleged to have been contaminated by hazardous waste lying openly in the residential area, making residents prone to life-threatening illnesses.

The continued operation of the garbage depot is of even graver concern for residents already suffering from life-threatening ailments and for senior citizens, due to the pollution caused by the facility. It was also stated that the site is located in very close proximity to the Jaipur International Airport, attracting large congregations of birds and creating a direct and catastrophic bird-strike risk, thereby endangering aviation safety.

Further submissions by counsel for the applicant stated that garbage is being openly burnt and disposed of in violation of environmental rules, causing health hazards and adverse impacts on human health.

Counsel for the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RPCB) submitted that members of a committee visited the site on January 10, 2026, and are in the process of finalising the inspection report. A short time was sought to file the report. The tribunal directed that the report be filed within three weeks.

The Collector, Jaipur; Nagar Nigam Greater, Jaipur; Central Pollution Control Board; Central Ground Water Board; and Ravi Travels also sought time to file their replies. The tribunal directed all responses to be filed within three weeks.