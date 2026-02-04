Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 29, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal reiterated strict compliance with its orders on Narmada river rejuvenation, directing quarterly reviews by Madhya Pradesh’s environment department
A joint committee has been set up to probe alleged illegal stone-crushing activities near the Renuka river in Chhattisgarh
The NGT also sought responses over a housing project in Rajarhat, West Bengal, accused of proceeding without environmental clearance and disrupting a waterbody
It is very important that all concerned agencies make sincere efforts to comply with the directions issued for the rejuvenation of the Narmada river, which is the lifeline for a large population of Madhya Pradesh living along its banks, the Central Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), led by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, observed on .
The bench further directed that the efforts made towards compliance with the tribunal’s orders be sincerely reviewed by the Principal Secretary (Environment) on a three-monthly basis to ensure better results.
The authority concerned informed the NGT that the installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Bhedaghat, Jabalpur was completed 100 per cent in 2023 and that the STP is fully functional. Counsel representing the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board submitted that Jabalpur city has a total of 16 STPs, of which 12 are operational while the remaining are under maintenance.
Water quality samples collected from different locations were sent to the State Pollution Control Board analyst, who examined them and found the parameters to be within permissible limits. Counsel for the applicant also raised concerns regarding encroachment by dairies and the discharge of untreated wastewater and solid waste into the Narmada river.
Referring to its earlier order dated September 1, 2025, in Kirti Kumar Sadashiv Bhatt vs Narmada Water Resources and Others, the NGT reiterated that the directions must be complied with in letter and spirit. The tribunal stated that it would be the responsibility of District Magistrates located along the riverbanks to maintain water quality and flow, ensure that no untreated water or solid waste is discharged into the river, and prevent encroachments. The tribunal further directed that the flood zone must be demarcated.
The principal secretary (environment) was directed to compile the latest status of compliance by all concerned agencies and departments, including municipal commissioners and collectors, with respect to the comprehensive directions issued by the tribunal, and submit a report within three months to the Registrar, NGT, Central Zone Bench, Bhopal.
The Central Bench of the NGT, on , directed the constitution of a joint committee to examine allegations of illegal operation of a stone crusher—Swain Stone Crusher—located near the Renuka river in Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh.
The committee will comprise one representative each from the District Collector, Surajpur, and the Member Secretary, Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board. The committee has been directed to conduct a site visit and submit a factual report along with details of action taken within six weeks. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 17, 2026.
The application stated that the stone crusher is operating without mandatory statutory permissions, including environmental clearance, consent to establish, and consent to operate. It is also located in close proximity to residential areas and adjacent to the Renuka river, a crucial source of drinking water and irrigation for around 18 nearby villages.
According to the application, the illegal stone-crushing activities have resulted in severe air and noise pollution, contamination of water sources, degradation of agricultural land, and serious health risks to villagers, including children, elderly persons, and livestock. Despite repeated complaints and representations to the district administration and the State Pollution Control Board, no effective action has been taken, indicating gross inaction and failure to discharge statutory duties.
A housing complex in Rajarhat, New Town, North 24 Parganas is being constructed without prior environmental clearance (EC) and consent to establish or operate, the Eastern Bench of the NGT heard on .
The application alleged that construction activities at the “Oitika” project are being carried out in violation of environmental norms and that these activities have disrupted the natural flow of a waterbody. It further stated that the project proponent has been extracting groundwater without permission. Complaints were submitted to the concerned authorities, but no action has been taken so far.
The NGT directed the Department of Environment, West Bengal; State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, West Bengal; West Bengal Pollution Control Board; State Expert Appraisal Committee, West Bengal; District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas; and Oitika Welfare Society, among others, to submit their responses.