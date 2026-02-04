Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 29, 2026)

It is very important that all concerned agencies make sincere efforts to comply with the directions issued for the rejuvenation of the Narmada river, which is the lifeline for a large population of Madhya Pradesh living along its banks, the Central Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), led by Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, observed on January 28, 2026 .

The bench further directed that the efforts made towards compliance with the tribunal’s orders be sincerely reviewed by the Principal Secretary (Environment) on a three-monthly basis to ensure better results.

The authority concerned informed the NGT that the installation of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Bhedaghat, Jabalpur was completed 100 per cent in 2023 and that the STP is fully functional. Counsel representing the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board submitted that Jabalpur city has a total of 16 STPs, of which 12 are operational while the remaining are under maintenance.

Water quality samples collected from different locations were sent to the State Pollution Control Board analyst, who examined them and found the parameters to be within permissible limits. Counsel for the applicant also raised concerns regarding encroachment by dairies and the discharge of untreated wastewater and solid waste into the Narmada river.

Referring to its earlier order dated September 1, 2025, in Kirti Kumar Sadashiv Bhatt vs Narmada Water Resources and Others, the NGT reiterated that the directions must be complied with in letter and spirit. The tribunal stated that it would be the responsibility of District Magistrates located along the riverbanks to maintain water quality and flow, ensure that no untreated water or solid waste is discharged into the river, and prevent encroachments. The tribunal further directed that the flood zone must be demarcated.

The principal secretary (environment) was directed to compile the latest status of compliance by all concerned agencies and departments, including municipal commissioners and collectors, with respect to the comprehensive directions issued by the tribunal, and submit a report within three months to the Registrar, NGT, Central Zone Bench, Bhopal.