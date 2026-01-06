Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 6, 2026)

Allotment of forest land to VCI Chemical Industries should be looked into: Joint committee report

The Joint Committee's report dated December 15, 2025, indicated that VCI Chemical Industries in Jajapur, Odisha, operates as a coal tar distillation-based chemical industry, which has a pollution load and environmental impact profile that is notably different from an iron ore-based industry.

The differences in impacts are influenced by the type and amount of pollutants produced, some of which may present higher risks to natural vegetation and human health. Therefore, the allocation of forest land contradicts the permission granted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the diversion of forest land for iron ore-based industrial activities.

VCI Chemical Industries must secure prior authorisation before starting any construction work, ensuring that the diverted forest land is used only for the approved purpose. This involves seeking an amendment to the current approval.

Additionally, the project proponent must review and clarify the ownership and compliance responsibilities with the conditions set by the MoEFCC in February 1993, as required by the competent authority.

According to the joint committee's findings, this case represents a breach of the conditions and the intended use of the permission granted by the MoEFCC for forest land diversion in February 1993.

The report recommended that as a corrective action, the industry should be instructed to stop all ongoing work immediately and secure the required approvals, permissions or amendments in the name of the project proponent (VCI Industries) as per the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 from the appropriate authority (MoEFCC). Construction activities should only proceed once the necessary approvals have been properly acquired.

The petition letter stated that VCI Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd is conducting non-forest activities on forest land, having set up a greenfield coal tar distillation unit with a capacity of 100,000 TPA at Jakhapura and Kachharigaon in Jajapur district, Odisha. This was done to secure a long-term lease for about 22 acres of land, allegedly by concealing the presence of forest land classified as 'Sal Jungle', which includes a dense Sal plantation with around 40,000 trees within the project area.

This was reportedly hidden in various proceedings such as the application for Terms of Reference, public hearings, the grant of Consent to Establish and environmental clearance. The pre-feasibility report inaccurately stated that no forests or eco-sensitive zones were present within a 10 km radius.

The applicant also raised questions related to groundwater extraction of 376 KLD without obtaining any permission, lack of compliance with zero effluent discharge standards and potential release of hazardous substances, including phenols and cyanides. The applicant further enumerated about the representation made by the local communities, petitions dated May 16, 2025 and media reports highlighted the large scale tree felling at the site.

Road contractor disregards muck management plan, endangers River Beas

The contractor responsible for the four-lane expansion with paved shoulders on the Bijni to Mandi section has conducted significant muck dumping without implementing the necessary protective measures at the specified dumping site, as outlined in the Muck Management Plan. Consequently, the muck has overflowed the retention structures built by the project proponent near the Beas riverbank, potentially reaching the river during the rainy season.

This was mentioned in the joint inspection report dated January 5, 2026, in accordance with the National Green Tribunal's order from November 19, 2025. Besides the official muck dumping site, the project contractor has developed two unauthorized sites next to the designated area, where muck has been improperly disposed of and has drifted towards the banks of the Beas River.

There has been no protective work or reclamation plan implemented at these locations. The project authorities were found to be dumping debris into the Ropu naala, a tributary of the Beas River, which could potentially block the naala's natural flow during the monsoon season, as observed by the joint committee.

During the site visit, the nodal officer explained that the four-lane construction is part of a highway project assigned to Gawar Construction by the National Highway Authority of India. This project involves the construction of a four-lane road with paved shoulders on the Bijni Mandi section from 202.815 km to 208 km of NH 20, including the construction of a 3.5 km twin tube tunnel on the Pathankot Mandi route under the national highway.

During a spot inspection, complainant Girish Chandel expressed his concern about the disposal of debris in the Ropu Naala, a tributary of the Beas River. He feared this could alter the river's course, potentially damaging the River Dale Colony located on the river's immediate banks during the monsoon season.

NHAI officials explained that the naala is non-perennial and that the debris was placed there for the construction of a 50-meter bridge over the naala. The debris was deposited to aid the positioning and operation of the girder launching machine. This temporary setup was crucial for the superstructure works and was conducted with care to minimise environmental impact.

The representatives of the project authorities also informed that the temporarily dumped muck would be completely removed upon completion of girder launching by June 30, 2026 and the natural drainage course of the naalah would be restored to its original profile, ensuring unobstructed flow and compliance with environmental and hydraulic requirements.

Industrial areas in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Kotputli-Behror closely monitored for violations: RSPCB

The regional officers of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) in Alwar, Bhiwadi, and Kotputli-Behror have consistently enforced penalties on industries violating environmental regulations and have been developing strategies to reduce pollution in Rajasthan.

This information was included in the action taken report dated January 6, 2026, submitted by RSPCB in accordance with the National Green Tribunal (Central Zone), Bhopal's order from November 7, 2025. The issue concerns factories located in RIICO Industrial Areas in Alwar, Bhiwadi, and Kotputli-Behror that are releasing untreated liquid and solid waste into the environment.

Initially, 25 units were identified as non-compliant, but now only four remain non-compliant. Show-cause notices for the intended revocation of consent to operate and the imposition of environmental compensation were issued to these four units.

Following this, RSPCB officials re-inspected the industries and found that they had addressed the previous non-compliance issues, thus meeting compliance standards in the latest inspection.

The Regional Office in Alwar has been actively taking measures against non-compliant industries, imposing environmental compensation on repeat offenders and maintaining strict oversight to ensure adherence to environmental regulations.

The SPCB frequently carries out random inspections in the industrial zones of Kaharani, Chopanki and Pathredi to monitor and control the discharge of wastewater by industries. Furthermore, the task force, established by the District Administration as per the order dated March 25, 2025, is also conducting surveillance operations to identify industries illegally releasing wastewater into RICCO drains or onto vacant land using tankers, which contributes to water pollution in the region.

The SPCB has withdrawn the consent to operate for two industries and ordered the shutdown of two others. Regarding the improper disposal of solid waste, inspections took place on July 19, 2025 at municipal dumping sites. These inspections revealed numerous violations of statutory regulations. Show-cause notices for the proposed imposition of environmental penalties have been sent to all relevant municipal authorities.