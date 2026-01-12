Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (January 8, 2026)

NGT seeks report on air pollution in Madhya Pradesh cities

A seven-member joint committee was directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) January 7, 2026 to submit a report on severe air pollution in Bhopal and other major cities of Madhya Pradesh within six weeks. In addition, concerned authorities have been asked to file their reply before the next date of listing on March 18, 2026.

The non-attainment cities in Madhya Pradesh under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), namely Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Dewas and Singrauli, have repeatedly failed to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM10 and PM2.5 for more than five consecutive years, stated the application filed before NGT.

Crop-residue burning remains rampant across adjoining districts — Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha and Hoshangabad — with over 31,000 incidents reported in early 2025, the highest in India. Despite penalties and awareness drives, smoke plumes drift towards urban agglomerations, elevating PM 2.5 levels and producing visible haze.

Construction and demolition activities across Bhopal’s Smart-City corridors and road-expansion works release continuous dust. Most sites lack dust barriers, sprinklers or wheel-washing pits; soil and sand are transported uncovered. Over 1.3 million vehicles operate in Bhopal, many without valid PUC certificates, and old diesel autos and heavy trucks continue to ply unrestricted.

Bhopal’s basin-like geography and winter inversion exacerbate accumulation of pollutants, leading to nighttime AQI exceeding 300–330, visibility below 500 metres and widespread respiratory distress. Similar trends are recorded in other Madhya Pradesh non-attainment cities such as Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, confirming a statewide air crisis, read the application.

Jabalpur rice mill flouting norms

On January 7, 2026, the central bench of NGT mandated the formation of a two-member joint committee. This committee will include one representative from the Jabalpur collector’s office and another from the Member Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Their task is to investigate claims that a rice mill in the Richhai Industrial Area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is breaching environmental regulations. The committee is instructed to conduct a site visit and provide a report detailing the facts and actions taken.

The grievances of the applicant are continuous, grave and unabated air pollution, public nuisance and environmental degradation caused by Shahaji Foods, who is illegally operating a rice / paddy mill and dal mill at Plot No 175, Industrial Area, Richhai and continuously violating the provisions of the Air Act, 1981, sector-specific conditions applicable to rice mills, and the express terms of the consent / NOC granted by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The industry had failed to instal mandatory air pollution control systems such as pneumatic pipelines, cyclones and bag filters, resulting in uncontrolled emission of rice husk, straw dust and particulate matter into the ambient air.

It was also stated that fugitive emissions generated by the respondent industry spread extensively into the applicant’s industrial premises, leading to serious health hazards including respiratory ailments, eye and skin diseases among workers and the applicant himself.

Thick layers of straw and dust accumulate on the applicant's factory roof and floors, causing structural damage, water leakage, unsafe working conditions and repeated injuries. During the rainy season, the deposited straw becomes slippery and rotten, emitting foul odour and causing further health risks.

It was further alleged that the respondent is also illegally dumping large quantities of agricultural and industrial waste on public roads and open spaces and frequently resorts to open burning of such waste, causing dense smoke, toxic emissions and severe air pollution. Stray animals consume the dumped waste, affecting their health and creating traffic hazards.

The industry machinery generates excessive noise beyond permissible limits and heavy vehicular movement during the paddy season results in traffic obstruction, dust generation and safety risks.

Marble slurry management

The NGT January 7, 2026 directed Kishangarh Marble Association (KMA) that the recommendations submitted by the Joint Committee must be strictly observed and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has to inspect at regular intervals and take necessary actions in case of violations, if any. The air quality must be within the prescribed limit and it is on the State PCB to examine it at certain intervals and to take remedial measures.

It was further directed that preparation and approval of “Guidelines for utilisation of marble slurry and to prevent its unregulated dumping on land or low-lying areas or otherwise” be completed by the Central Pollution Control Board within a reasonable time and the same to be implemented by KMA.

The matter is unscientific and hazardous dumping of marble slurry waste at the Kishangarh dumping site in Ajmer District, Rajasthan. The site, spread over around 82 acres, receives more than 5,500 metric tonnes of marble slurry daily from over 1,200 marble processing units operating in the region, making it one of the largest slurry disposal sites in Asia.

The joint committee recommended that KMA should deploy sweeping machines on industrial area roads, with proper planning to ensure regular removal of road dust generated from transportation activities. It should carry out excavation of deposited marble powder from dump yard-I only during night hours, after closure to visitors, and shall deploy water misting systems at suitable locations to further improve air quality.

The committee also suggested that the association repair the rain-cut damage observed at dump yard-I and ensure proper decanting of accumulated water on the northern slope of dump yard-II through appropriate measures.