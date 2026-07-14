Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 13, 2026)

River Mula receiving untreated domestic sewage from towns, corporations: Report

The water quality of River Mula is deteriorating due to the mixing of untreated and treated domestic sewage from towns / corporations in the catchment area of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to the joint committee report, July 8, 2026 .

The status report was filed after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) heard a matter based on the news report published in the Hindustan Times dead fish found floating in Mula river raises alarm September 23, 2024. As per the article, the primary cause is believed to be the release of untreated contaminated domestic and industrial water into the river.

The article stated that the contamination leads to decrease in dissolved oxygen levels, which is essential for aquatic life. Bacteria feeding on pollutants increase the oxygen demand, resulting in the suffocation and death of fish.

Considering the news report, NGT directed February 24, 2026 that a joint committee be constituted. The committee was directed to conduct a study and submit its report regarding the number of STPs required to manage pollution in River Mula; suggest any other necessary measures; determine if existing STPs require upgrading; and estimate the funds needed from central and state governments to achieve the target, considering the city's projected future growth.

The joint committee visited the site on June 1, 2026. Committee members visited River Mula and the surrounding areas from Hinjawadi to Sangam bridge, Pune.

The committee found that residential areas and commercial establishments located in the PMC and PCMC jurisdiction — Mahalunge, Balewadi, Wakad — do not have sewage treatment plants. In areas where a drainage network is unavailable, the local authority approves building plans subject to the provision of a septic tank and in accordance with applicable regulations.

For the villages along the left bank of River Mula, both within and outside the PMRDA jurisdiction, building construction projects with a built up area of more than 20,000 square metres have provided their own sewage treatment facilities. The treated effluent generated from these projects is reused for gardening, flushing and other internal services within the respective premises. However, buildings with a built-up area under 20,000 square metres lack proper sewage treatment facilities and discharge their untreated domestic effluent into the nearby nalla, which flows into River Mula.

The joint committee report urged local authorities to promptly implement time-bound action plans to close the gap in sewage treatment and ensure that all sewage is fully treated before being discharged into the river.

Existing nallas require immediate attention to reduce flow and divert sewage to existing STPs, or to provide in-situ treatment for the nallas to reduce the pollution load. Provisions for total collection of sewerage collection network and intercepting lines along the riverbank must be made.

Concerned authorities should expedite the implementation of proposed STPs. Other recommendations included proper operation and maintenance of existing STPs through regular monitoring by local bodies.

Waste cleared from Poonch riverbank area

To prevent the possibility of municipal solid waste entering River Poonch, the Municipal Council of Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir has relocated the waste lying in close proximity to the riverbank, as an immediate and precautionary measure. The waste has been lifted and shifted to the rear side of the dumping site using poclains and JCBs, thereby "creating an adequate buffer zone between the waste stockpile and the river" stated the report filed by the Municipal Council, Poonch, July 13, 2026 before NGT.

The report by chief executive officer, Municipal Council, Poonch detailed the steps initiated for scientific management of municipal solid waste, remediation of legacy waste and protection of River Poonch in accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and other applicable environmental laws.

Suitable barricading has been erected along vulnerable stretches adjoining the river to serve as a protective retaining barrier, preventing waste material from being washed away, slipping into, or flowing into the river during rainfall or surface run-off. The report stated that the mentioned measures are interim in nature and have been undertaken solely to safeguard River Poonch during the monsoon season.

The permanent and sustainable solution remains the complete bio-remediation and scientific disposal of legacy waste, which has already been initiated. To ensure permanent and scientific management of municipal solid waste, the deputy commissioner of Poonch allotted a dedicated parcel of land situated at Banwat village in favour of the Municipal Council, Poonch. After the allotment, the office of mission director of SBM (U) floated a tender for establishing the requisite solid waste management facility. The work has also been awarded.

Regarding the remediation of legacy waste, the Municipal Council of Poonch has accorded the highest priority to the scientific remediation of around 9,825 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste accumulated at the dumping site. A tender for the bio-remediation and scientific processing of the legacy waste was floated, and the work has been awarded.

To prevent any further accumulation of municipal solid waste at the legacy waste site, the Municipal Council has established a regulated mechanism for managing freshly generated municipal solid waste. The municipal council has already executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the neighbouring Municipal Committee, Surankote, for the scientific processing and disposal of municipal solid waste.

The municipal council is in the advanced stages of finalising a similar arrangement with the Assistant Grading and Marketing Officer, Department of Horticulture (Planning and Marketing) and the facility is expected to become operational shortly.

These measures have been undertaken as an interim arrangement to ensure that freshly generated municipal solid waste is scientifically handled and disposed of, thereby preventing any further burden on the existing legacy waste site.

The report also mentined that ragpickers have been actively engaged and mobilised for the collection, segregation and recovery of plastic and other recyclable dry waste. The initiative has significantly reduced the quantity of waste requiring final disposal while promoting resource recovery and recycling in accordance with the principles of scientific municipal solid waste management and the applicable statutory framework.

The Municipal Council, Poonch is committed to ensuring the scientific management, processing and disposal of both legacy waste and freshly generated municipal solid waste in accordance with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the directions issued by the NGT, the report emphasised.

River Ayad in Udaipur choked by concrete, waste

Severe environmental degradation was observed along a multi-kilometre urban stretch of River Ayad in Udaipur, which is a tributary of River Berach.

"The waterbody is extensively laden with solid waste, sewage and its natural topography, including the floodplains, riverbanks, and riverbed edges, has been systematically concretised. By eliminating the river’s natural absorbent edges and narrowing its channels, the river has been stripped of its carrying capacity," read the observation note by the amicus curiae on July 13, 2026 in response to the status report / compliance affidavit filed by Rajasthan.

The structural alteration would choke the channel, leaving the river with no viable space to naturally flow or recharge groundwater tables. This heavily contaminated and restricted water drains directly into the Udai Sagar Lake, threatening the ecological integrity of the recipient waterbody, the report pointed out.

The report also contained information on the status of solid, liquid and legacy waste in Rajasthan.

The gap in generation and processing of solid waste for 309 urban local bodies (ULB) in Rajasthan is 4,392.52 TPD and this ends up in the legacy waste sites each day. The reported gap for liquid waste treatment is 1,021 MLD (for 76 ULBs).

Likewise, the gap in liquid waste is 1,021 MLD for 76 urban local bodies. Total sewage generation is 2,280.77 MLD. There are 230 sewage treatment plants (STP) in Rajasthan and 80 new STPs will be constructed between August 2026 and December 2027.

The amicus curiae noted that information on the number of sewage drains has not been provided for most ULBs, except for Jhalawar, Karauli and Kota. Also, Chamariya Khal in Jhalawar has been designated as a drain. No information has been provided for STP sludge utilisation, water quality analysis of rivers and streams, or the number of stormwater drains and streams used for sewage disposal.

The report mentioned the budget allocated for liquid waste. It added that out of 308 ULBs, there are 20 ULBs where funds have not been allocated, and in "numerous ULBs the allocation has been inconsistent and for some the grant has been awarded for the first time".