Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 15, 2026)

Status of waterbodies in Gautam Budh Nagar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh July 14, 2026 to file a fresh report stating the status of waterbodies in the district.

The report should contain information on waterbodies in tabulated form with specific reference to the three authorities, the area of each pond / waterbody and the area encroached upon and the encroachers. The counsel for the District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar submits that the report would be filed within eight weeks.

Three different authorities have territorial jurisdiction in the district: NOIDA Development Authority; Greater NOIDA Development Authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The district magistrate had filed a reply on July 10, 2026 but the reply does not contain the required details. Alongwith the reply, a tabulated information is enclosed but the information does not disclose as to which village falls under the territorial jurisdiction of which of the three authorities.

Muzaffarnagar mills using unsegregated waste as fuel

On July 14, 2026 , NGT directed that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPCCB) should first investigate the complaint regarding paper mills in Muzaffarnagar using unsegregated solid waste as refuse-derived fuel (RDF).

While disposing of the application, the court stated that the applicant is free to file a comprehensive complaint, along with all supporting material, to the member secretary of UPPCB. Upon receiving the complaint, UPPCB would conduct ground verification to ascertain if any paper mill is using unsegregated solid waste and causing air pollution as a result. If any violation is found, UPPCB must ensure appropriate remedial and punitive action in accordance with the law. UPPCB should complete the matter within three months from the date it receives the complaint.

The matter concerned 30 paper mills in Muzaffarnagar that are using unsegregated solid waste as RDF. The applicant also submitted photographs supporting the application.

However, the court noted that the applicant had not impleaded any of the violating paper mills and no complaint made to the regulatory authority was placed on record.

Hot mix plant in Taj Trapezium Zone shut down

Action has been taken against a hot mix plant operating within the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), according to the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) July 10, 2026 .

The matter concerned the illegal operation of two hot mix plants — Khushi Infotech and GG Infotech — in Veerai village, Kheragarh tehsil of Agra district. These fall within TTZ and have been operating in violation of applicable environmental laws, norms and statutory regulations.

UPPCB conducted an inspection in Veerai June 4, 2026 in the presence of the owner of GG Infratech.

The report stated that in view of the order dated May 21, 2026 passed by the Supreme Court (DPCC Vs Union of India & Others), wherein the apex court observed that Pollution Control Boards can impose and collect compensatory environmental damages even without subordinate legislation, the regional office of UPPCB, Agra vide letter dated June 20, 2026 addressed to UPPCB, Lucknow recommended imposing environmental compensation of Rs 12,18,750 for a period of 195 days from August 14, 2025 (date of first inspection) to February 24, 2026 (sealing done pursuant to closure order).