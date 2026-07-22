Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 21, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal on July 17, 2026, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace at which the Delhi Jal Board has installed piezometers and acted against hotels and guest houses in Delhi’s Paharganj area that are extracting groundwater without them.

The tribunal noted that piezometers had been installed in only 162 establishments in the past three months. The remaining 393 of the 555 establishments were still extracting groundwater without measuring the quantity drawn or installing a piezometer.

The tribunal also said the DJB had enclosed only one notice with its reply, issued as a final reminder, and had not disclosed whether similar notices had been issued to other defaulting establishments. It said the board had failed to act promptly.

Counsel for the DJB assured the tribunal that expeditious action would now be taken and sought time to file a compliance report.

The DJB had earlier claimed that the establishments were drawing groundwater under a voluntary disclosure scheme. The tribunal found the existence of such a scheme unsubstantiated. It said piezometers were needed to measure the quantity of water extracted from borewells and directed the DJB to ensure their installation.

In proceedings on April 1, 2026, the tribunal had said piezometers must be installed to regulate groundwater extraction by hotels, assess the quantity drawn and levy the required charges. It had directed the DJB to file a further report within four weeks on the status of meter installation in the 555 hotels and guest houses.

In its report dated July 16, 2026, the DJB said 162 establishments had installed digital water meters. It also said reminders and final notices dated July 7, 2026, had been issued to the remaining establishments, directing them to install digital water meters or piezometers within seven days, failing which legal action would follow.