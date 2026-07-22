Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 21, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal criticised the Delhi Jal Board over slow action against Paharganj hotels and guest houses extracting groundwater without piezometers.
The tribunal noted that only 162 of 555 establishments had installed digital water meters or piezometers, while 393 were still extracting groundwater without measurement.
The NGT asked the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to remain vigilant during large religious gatherings to prevent large quantities of milk being poured into the Narmada river.
The tribunal was also told that steps had been taken to stop sewage discharge into a waterbody in Ashoknagar and identify encroachments around it.
The National Green Tribunal on July 17, 2026, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace at which the Delhi Jal Board has installed piezometers and acted against hotels and guest houses in Delhi’s Paharganj area that are extracting groundwater without them.
The tribunal noted that piezometers had been installed in only 162 establishments in the past three months. The remaining 393 of the 555 establishments were still extracting groundwater without measuring the quantity drawn or installing a piezometer.
The tribunal also said the DJB had enclosed only one notice with its reply, issued as a final reminder, and had not disclosed whether similar notices had been issued to other defaulting establishments. It said the board had failed to act promptly.
Counsel for the DJB assured the tribunal that expeditious action would now be taken and sought time to file a compliance report.
The DJB had earlier claimed that the establishments were drawing groundwater under a voluntary disclosure scheme. The tribunal found the existence of such a scheme unsubstantiated. It said piezometers were needed to measure the quantity of water extracted from borewells and directed the DJB to ensure their installation.
In proceedings on April 1, 2026, the tribunal had said piezometers must be installed to regulate groundwater extraction by hotels, assess the quantity drawn and levy the required charges. It had directed the DJB to file a further report within four weeks on the status of meter installation in the 555 hotels and guest houses.
In its report dated July 16, 2026, the DJB said 162 establishments had installed digital water meters. It also said reminders and final notices dated July 7, 2026, had been issued to the remaining establishments, directing them to install digital water meters or piezometers within seven days, failing which legal action would follow.
The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board should maintain vigilance during large religious gatherings to ensure that are not poured into the Narmada river, the National Green Tribunal said in its order dated July 17, 2026.
The tribunal said the pollution control board should work with the local administration on the matter.
The case concerned a religious gathering at Panchayat Satdev, Bheruda, where the organiser performed puja and aarti of the Narmada river. After the gathering, 11,000 litres of milk and 210 sarees were poured into the river. The applicant said pouring such large quantities of milk would affect water quality.
A joint committee report filed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on July 16, 2026, said laboratory dilution studies and theoretical assessments did not establish any adverse impact on river water quality from the available evidence, given the flowing nature of the Narmada, its high dilution potential, natural assimilative capacity and continuous reaeration.
However, the report said milk is an organic biodegradable substance with oxygen demand, and its direct discharge into any water body in such large quantities is environmentally undesirable. It added that the impact of such practices is likely to be more significant in ponds, lakes, reservoirs and other stagnant or low-flow water bodies, where dilution and natural reaeration are limited.
The joint committee recommended that religious gatherings on the banks of the Narmada be organised only with prior permission from the local administration and only at designated ghats, in accordance with the standard operating procedure for river-sensitive gatherings along riverbanks, 2024.
It also said organisers of large events should coordinate with local authorities to arrange waste collection, sanitation, crowd management and environmental protection measures to prevent adverse impacts on the river.
Taking note of the report, the tribunal observed that there was currently no law barring the offering of milk during rituals. It said the SOP dealt with permission for religious gatherings, but the issue before it was whether milk could be offered during rituals. No law barring such offerings had been shown by the applicant, the tribunal said.
However, it said pouring such large quantities of milk into a river should be avoided, particularly where water is stagnant and may be contaminated.
NGT’s central bench on July 17, 2026, heard a matter concerning alleged encroachment and sewage discharge into a waterbody in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh.
A reply affidavit dated February 12, 2026, filed on July 16, 2026, by the Collector, Ashoknagar, and the Chief Municipal Officer, Ashoknagar, said the design and capacity of the proposed sewage treatment plant complied with applicable technical parameters and prescribed standards.
Pending completion and commissioning of the proposed plant, the Nagar Palika said it had implemented interim measures to prevent untreated sewage and wastewater from entering the pond. The affidavit said the discharge of untreated wastewater into the pond had been completely stopped.
The authorities were also directed to demarcate the pond and install boundary pillars to safeguard it from future encroachment. The affidavit said the pond boundary had been demarcated and that the Water Resources Department had marked the full tank level boundary and installed permanent boundary pillars on April 17, 2026.
The Nagar Palika, Ashoknagar, has also installed permanent signboards at appropriate locations.
The affidavit said 65 encroachments had been identified. Of these, 58 were issued notices by the Water Resources Department and seven by the Revenue Department. The process to vacate them is ongoing.
Counsel for Madhya Pradesh said removing the encroachments was likely to take four to five months because of the intervening rainy season. The affidavit also said three municipal shops found to be encroachments had been directed to be demolished.
Counsel for the applicant said the joint committee report had identified 22 shops and one public toilet. The tribunal directed the applicant to file a rejoinder within two weeks so that it could pass an appropriate order.
The matter will be heard next on August 24, 2026.