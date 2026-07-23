Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 22, 2026)

Waste dumping in Yamuna

For the prevention and control of pollution in the river Yamuna, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), identified the need to expand the existing water quality monitoring network to include the Yamuna rivers and its major contributing drains—the Sahibi river (Najafgarh drain) and the Shahdara drain.

This was stated in the CPCB report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 22, 2026.

Accordingly, under the Delhi-Yamuna drain monitoring programme, CPCB along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has undertaken joint monitoring at 52 locations of the Sahibi river and the Shahdara drain, along with their associated sub-drains (comprising 19 sub-drains connected to the Sahibi and six sub-drains connected to the Shahdara drain) since May 2025 on a monthly basis.

According to the report, solid waste was found dumped at 33 of 52 locations from May 2025 to April 2026. Accordingly, CPCB forwarded the monthly joint monitoring report to NMCG, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DPCC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for necessary action.

In reference to this, the DPCC issued directions on February 5, 2026, to the MCD, Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Urban Development Department (UDD), GNCTD, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Cantonment Board, to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding the solid waste removal at the locations as mentioned in the joint monitoring report of drains discharging into river Yamuna.

A reminder was also issued by the DPCC on May 15, 2026, to the concerned agencies for ensuring removal of solid waste dumped along the bank of drains and removal of floating materials in the drains and also for prevention of dumping of solid waste and C&D waste on the bank of drains.

An application was registered suo motu by the NGT on the basis of a news item titled Okhla landfill waste dumped near Yamuna published in the Times of India on April 2, 2026, which reported dumping of solid waste from Okhla dumpsite on the banks of the Yamuna near Madanpur Khadar area of South Delhi. According to the news article, the dumping is happening to meet the deadline for clearing the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites.

The CPCB report stated that according to the information available as on May 31, 2026, biomining activity is underway at three dumpsites located in Delhi — Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.