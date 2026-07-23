Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 22, 2026)

For the prevention and control of pollution in the river Yamuna, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), identified the need to expand the existing water quality monitoring network to include the Yamuna rivers and its major contributing drains—the Sahibi river (Najafgarh drain) and the Shahdara drain.
This was stated in the CPCB report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on July 22, 2026.
Accordingly, under the Delhi-Yamuna drain monitoring programme, CPCB along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has undertaken joint monitoring at 52 locations of the Sahibi river and the Shahdara drain, along with their associated sub-drains (comprising 19 sub-drains connected to the Sahibi and six sub-drains connected to the Shahdara drain) since May 2025 on a monthly basis.
According to the report, solid waste was found dumped at 33 of 52 locations from May 2025 to April 2026. Accordingly, CPCB forwarded the monthly joint monitoring report to NMCG, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), DPCC, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) for necessary action.
In reference to this, the DPCC issued directions on February 5, 2026, to the MCD, Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Urban Development Department (UDD), GNCTD, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Cantonment Board, to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding the solid waste removal at the locations as mentioned in the joint monitoring report of drains discharging into river Yamuna.
A reminder was also issued by the DPCC on May 15, 2026, to the concerned agencies for ensuring removal of solid waste dumped along the bank of drains and removal of floating materials in the drains and also for prevention of dumping of solid waste and C&D waste on the bank of drains.
An application was registered suo motu by the NGT on the basis of a news item titled Okhla landfill waste dumped near Yamuna published in the Times of India on April 2, 2026, which reported dumping of solid waste from Okhla dumpsite on the banks of the Yamuna near Madanpur Khadar area of South Delhi. According to the news article, the dumping is happening to meet the deadline for clearing the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites.
The CPCB report stated that according to the information available as on May 31, 2026, biomining activity is underway at three dumpsites located in Delhi — Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla.
The quantity of total waste was assessed as 203 lakh MT during June 2022 at these three dumpsites. Total 201.6 lakh MT waste has been biomined from July 2022 to May 2026 and 107.97 lakh MT fresh waste has been dumped during this period. The balance quantity of 109.37 lakh MT waste remains to be biomined of which 15.52 lakh MT is at Okhla dumpsites. The expected timelines for completion of 100 per cent remediation at Bhalswa is December 2026, at Ghazipur is Dececember 2027 and at Okhla is October 2026.
Since the incident of dumping of waste on the banks of the Yamuna pertains to the operational activities of municipal authorities within NCT of Delhi, the CPCB issued a letter on July 13, 2026, to the DPCC to examine alleged violations reported in the news and enforce provisions of the SWM Rules, 2026 and submit an action report. A copy of the letter has been addressed to the concerned district collectors for taking necessary actions.
The southern bench of the NGT on July 21, 2026, gave a series of directions for waste management at the Andalamma Colony dumpsite in Mancherial district of Telangana.
The bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana noted that the dumpsite, measuring 2 acres, has been used since 2000 for dumping unsegregated municipal solid waste. The prolonged accumulation of municipal solid waste and legacy waste at the site has resulted in incidents of fire, odour and other nuisances. Furthermore, if the Andalamma Colony site is to continue in use, it cannot remain a mere dumpsite; it must be progressively transformed into a scientifically managed waste-processing and resource-recovery facility.
The court directed the Mancherial Municipal Corporation (MMC) to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door source segregated solid waste and the same is not mixed during collection, transportation or processing. The municipal corporation should complete the establishment and operationalisation of the proposed Dry Resource Collection Centre and ensure scientific channelisation of recyclable materials only to authorised recyclers.
The MMC was further directed to complete the proposed enhancement of the wet waste composting capacity and install the requisite machinery to process and clear the existing un-segregated waste at the earliest.
The urban local body must complete bio-mining and remediation of the remaining legacy waste and ensure that the reclaimed area is not again used for indiscriminate dumping of fresh mixed waste. No open burning of municipal solid waste, plastic waste, or other combustible waste shall be permitted at the site. The MMC should maintain adequate fire-fighting arrangements.
The corporation needs to undertake periodic monitoring of groundwater, surface water, soil and ambient air quality in and around the site. Freshly received waste should not be allowed to remain unprocessed for a long time. Steps need to be taken for odour-control measures.
In addition, the court directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board to conduct inspections of the site at least once every quarter and verify the quantity of fresh waste received and processed, the progress of bio-mining, the functioning of waste processing machinery, and fire-prevention measures, the order said.
Directions were issued by the NGT on July 21, 2026, to the Fisheries Department and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to ensure that all aquaculture ponds are registered and operated following adequate environmental safeguards in Guttenadeevi village in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh.
Henceforth, converting agricultural land for aquaculture use would be permitted only after registration, required statutory permissions, and ensuring adequate environmental safeguards and appropriate measures to protect adjoining agricultural lands. The Fisheries Department and APPCB should also conduct periodic joint inspections and monitor soil and water quality to ensure no discharge or overtopping of pond water into irrigation channels or adjoining agricultural lands.
The district administration, coordinating with the Irrigation and Agriculture Departments, must take necessary measures to improve drainage and to desilt and regulate Panta Bodhi (water channel) and connected canals to mitigate waterlogging and salinity ingress. They should also explore the feasibility of providing freshwater irrigation support, the order by the NGT’s southern bench added.
The tribunal said that the district administration should consider preparing a micro-level land use and salinity management plan for Guttenadeevi and the surrounding villages, if any, to prevent salinity ingress and environmental degradation, and to protect agricultural lands and water resources.