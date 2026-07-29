Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 24, 2026)

SC seeks information on Environmental Relief Fund

The Supreme Court (SC), July 21, 2026 directed the central government to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining the scheme, if any, for utilisation of the Environmental Relief Fund.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi also directed the Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as well as the Union of India to assist the court with details regarding the utilisation of the aforesaid amount as per the scheme.

The matter related to the utilisation of the Environmental Relief Fund which appears to have been levied and collected under the provisions of the Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991. The SC was informed by the Union of India that the total amount collected up to 2021 was around Rs 1,000.69 crore. He, however, is not aware of the latest figure.

Though a scheme known as The Environmental Relief Fund Scheme, 2008 was formulated, it appears that no amount thereunder has been reimbursed or released. The fund is stated to be entrusted to the Central Pollution Control Board. Nothing on record suggests how much of that amount has been disbursed or utilised for the fund's intended purpose, the SC noted.

SC orders medical boards to be set up in Mizoram, Sikkim

The apex court on July 22, 2026 took up the matter of creating a two-tier medical review process which would be responsible for examining the medical condition of terminally ill patients.

The matter related to the creation of a primary medical board and a secondary medical board in states and Union territories to evaluate on the withdrawal of life support treatments for terminally ill patients.

On March 11, 2026, the SC directed the Union of India in coordination with the Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare of all States/UTs, to ensure that Chief Medical Officer of all concerned districts across the country, forthwith prepare and maintain a panel of registered medical practitioners possessing qualifications in accordance with the guidelines for nomination to the secondary medical board.

When the SC took up the matter on July 22, 2026, the Additional Solicitor General placed the compliance status of the directions on record.

In Andhra Pradesh, the District Medical and Health Officer / Chief Medical Officer has formed the Secondary Medical Board at each district. District authorities have also been instructed to continuously monitor the functioning of the medical boards and ensure periodic revision of the Secondary Medical Board. In the case of Bihar, Secondary Medical Boards have been constituted in all the districts.

In Lakshadweep, a panel of registered medical practitioners (RMPs) has been constituted for nomination to the Secondary Medical Board.

Except for two states — Mizoram and Sikkim — all other states have complied with the directions. The SC directed the two states to ensure compliance with the directions.

On March 11, 2026, the SC permitted a plea seeking passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32 year old who has been in a permanent vegetative state for 13 years. The court stated that any withholding of treatment should be carried out humanely and not result in the "abandonment" of the patient.

Remove illegal constructions along Ganga in Patna: SC

SC July 21, 2026 gave six weeks time to Bihar to ensure each and every unauthorised structure / construction and encroachments are removed between Nauzar Ghat and Nurpur Ghat in Patna, Bihar.

The apex court expressed concern on the construction going on that will ultimately lead to shrinking of the River Yamuna channel in Vrindavan, Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. The court maintained it must be ensured that the ecological flow of water is maintained. It directed that no further construction should be undertaken till the next date of hearing.