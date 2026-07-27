Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 27, 2026)

Unchecked constructions in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve: Report

A joint committee report from July 24, 2026 stated there are several unchecked commercial constructions in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh. The committee observed several new permanent structures actively under construction within 1 km of the reserve boundary.

The report in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order of January 13, 2026 stated that the regulatory status of non-objection certificates (NOC) and mandatory land-use conversion clearances from agricultural to commercial for these ongoing and existing developments requires immediate, detailed verification by the authorities.

The report highlighted that the committee identified a significant number of established farmhouses within the 1 km boundary. Due to their proximity to the reserve boundary and existing infrastructure, these structures possess high potential for immediate or unauthorised conversion into commercial farm stays, guest houses or resort-style accommodations without proper oversight.

The committee also observed extensive installation of electrical fencing around several of these permanent structures. Such energised barriers posed a grave, direct hazard to the wildlife species in the Reserve and severely restrict their free movement across key ecological corridors.

The report also addressed the potential misuse of homestay provisions. While the draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) framework for the reserve encourages community-based homestays, commercial operators were observed exploiting this provision. Certain commercial tourism entities appear to be operating under the guise of homestays by merely adopting "homestay" terminology or artificially subdividing larger commercial properties into smaller, compliant units to circumvent regulatory prohibitions and spatial guidelines.

Green crackers

On July 22, 2026 , the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) to get instructions from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regarding whether partial relaxation concerning certain types of crackers, specifically regarding noise, may be possible.

The case has been next scheduled for August 19, 2026. The matter related to the regulation of firecrackers and the creation of low-emission green crackers.

Waste burning in Mundka major concern: MCD

Swift remedial actions were taken against illegal dumping and open burning of waste, the Municipal Corpoation of Delhi (MCD), Narela Zone in a report filed July 23, 2026 .

The matter concerned the dumping and burning of harmful factory waste in the open in the near the road between Delhi Rohtak road and Delhi Rohtak railway line and in the outskirts of Mundka, Nagloi and Ranhola police station.

After inspection of the area by a team of MCD officials, immediate action was initiated to clean up the area. Sanitation manpower was deployed at 209 locations to lift and transporting of mix garbage and unattended stacked legacy municipal solid waste / silt, including plastic wrappers and carry bags from the affected area as well as from the whole area of Narela zone. As per the inspection conducted along with the DPCC team, all household garbage and plastic waste were successfully removed from the site.

The issue of construction and demolition waste accumulation has been identified as a significant environmental concern. Ready mix concrete plants have been sealed to prevent further illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste.

A dedicated team from MCD has been tasked with continuously monitoring such activities to ensure no further illegal dumping occurs. The report pointed out that open burning of waste, especially involving electrical wires, is a major health and environmental hazard. The MCD team, in collaboration with DPCC officials, conducted further checks to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.