Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 6, 2026)

CPCB submits report on plastic waste management

As of June 25, 2026, a total of 62,175 PIBOs (producers, importers, and brand owners) that handle plastic in the country have been registered on the extended producer responsibility (EPR) portal. Of these, 26,564 PIBOs registrations have been granted by the respective State Pollution Control Board/Pollution Control Committee while 35,611 PIBOs registrations have been granted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB stated this in the compliance status that it submitted on July 6, 2026, in compliance to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order.

The CPCB report mentioned the updated status of extended producer responsibility (EPR) implementation and a compilation of responses submitted by the states and Union Territories (UTs).

Registered PIBOs are mandated to fulfil their EPR target corresponding to the quantity of plastic packaging they introduce into the market. The plastic waste processor (PWP) is authorised to generate EPR certificates in proportion to the plastic packaging waste it processes. PIBOs are required to procure such EPR certificates from PWPs to meet their EPR obligations. Further, PIBOs must file their annual returns on the EPR portal, detailing the extent of compliance with EPR targets. Provisions relating to registration, generation and transfer of EPR certificates as well as filing of annual returns, have been made available on the EPR portal developed by the CPCB.

In addition, as of June 25, 2026, a total of 4,153 PWPs have applied for registration on the EPR portal. Of these, 3,079 PWP registrations have been granted by the respective SPCB/PCC. The cumulative registered processing capacity of these 3079 PWPs stands at 378.4 lakh (37.84 million) tonnes per annum. The registered plastic waste processors have processed and generated credit for a total of 237.95 lakh (23.795 million) tonnes since inception, of which 178.48 lakh (17.848 million) tonnes have been transferred to registered PIBOs toward fulfilling their obligations on the EPR portal.

States and UTs—Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNHDD), Gujarat and Delhi—also filed their reply affidavits in compliance with the directions of the NGT order of March 27, 2026.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) issued 486 show cause notices to PIBOs and PWPs for obtaining registration on the EPR portal. Number of registered PIBOs increased from 37 (March 2023) to 678 (July 2024). EPR target increased from 22,308 MT to 93,335 MT between March 2023 and July 2024.

Lakshadweep, through a notification dated January 25, 2019, prohibited the use and sale of 13 single-use plastic (SUP) items and, via a notification dated April 13, 2021, added 10 further items under banned SUP items. The import of SUP items coming from Kochi, Calicut and Mangalore was banned and scanning centres were established to check and conduct regular inspections at shops, hotels, restaurants, and other institutions.

In Gujarat 741 producers, 2420 importers, 109 brand owners and 662 PWPs are registered. Tamil Nadu received 213 applications for PWPs, issuing 114 registrations, which translates to a processing capacity of 16.68 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA).

Textile project near Morwan dam in Madhya Pradesh

On July 3, 2026, the NGT heard the matter of a proposed textile project in Morwan village, adjoining Morwan dam in Madhya Pradesh which the applicant (Ambalal Banjara) alleges poses a danger to the dam's water quality.

The central bench of the NGT directed that notice be issued to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC); the State of Madhya Pradesh through the Principal Secretary, Forests; the Madhya Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (MPSEIAA); the Collector Neemuch; and Suvidhi Rayons.

The court also called for a report from a two-member joint committee consisting of one representative each from the Collector, Neemuch, and the Madhya Pradesh State Pollution Control Board. The Committee was directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks.

The matter pertains to a large-scale textile industrial project proposed over approximately 150 bighas of land situated in Morwan village, an environmentally and socially sensitive area adjoining the Morwan dam. The dam constitutes the primary source of drinking water for Jawad Nagar Parishad, Sarwaniya Maharaj Nagar Parishad and several surrounding villages, and it further provides irrigation support to approximately 15 villages in the region. The entire local population substantially depends on the water source for domestic consumption, agriculture, livestock sustenance and ecological stability.

Because the proposed textile industry is inherently water-intensive and chemically polluting, it would contaminate the Morwan dam, groundwater reserves and surrounding agricultural lands through the discharge of untreated or inadequately treated effluents, chemical sludge and airborne pollutants, the application stated.

Sasan Power accused of illegal fly ash dumping

The NGT directed a three-member joint committee on July 3, 2026, to investigate a complaint regarding environmental norm violations by Sasan Power Limited in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

The bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh also directed that notice be issued to the respondents which included the CPCB; the State of Madhya Pradesh through the Chief Secretary; the District Magistrate Singrauli; the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board; and Sasan Power Limited.

The application filed before the NGT talked about the extreme, continuous, and unchecked environmental degradation caused by Sasan Power Limited (operated by Reliance Power Limited) through illegal fly ash dumping, unmitigated emissions of toxic particulate matter and discharge of untreated chemical effluent into local water bodies. This environmental hazard has severely damaged agricultural land, destroyed local crops, contaminated drinking water sources, and triggered widespread respiratory disorders among the displaced community, the application stated.

Furthermore, the industry has completely failed to allocate and utilise its mandatory Corporate Social Responsibility funds toward ecological restoration, water purification, and soil protection of the affected zone. The high concentration of industrial soot and coal dust has compromised the air quality index of the rehabilitation colony. The local population is suffering from chronic pulmonary diseases and water-borne toxicities due to heavy metal leaching into the groundwater table according to the application.